How to Handle 5 Success-Derailing Life Challenges

For entrepreneurs whose career have spanned several years, experiencing a setback could break everything. The illusion that nothing could go wrong with a perfect plan is where most entrepreneurs and employees usually miss it. In a famous quote, Bill Gates says "success is a lousy teacher. It seduces smart people into thinking they can't lose."
Understanding the factors that could contribute to the slowdown of an illustrious career is not only helpful in keeping you humble and on your toes, but will also help you stay well prepared when faced with unforeseen challenges.
The following are things you may experience in life which have the potential to hurt your career. I've consulted several industry leaders and experienced entrepreneurs who have not only been through some of these challenges themselves but have helped others on the best approach to get meaning from life.
1. Divorce
Going through a separation can put your whole life on hold -- including your career. Going through a divorce, whether "amicably" or the usual way can change everything for you, including your career.
The area divorce hits most for people, whether as a business owner or an employee is their productivity. If that's not bad enough, it's stated that employee productivity might not rebound until after five years.
For Kat Loterzo, an online entrepreneur and success mentor, it's all about the mindset from the beginning. In an email interview, she said, "I have never looked at my business or purpose goals as something that can be shaken by other aspects of my life."
This mindset is what she holds while she goes through a separation -- and it takes a strong self-conviction to stay true to it. "I see it as being part of a bigger plan which will SUPPORT all areas of my life, career included," she added.
Going through a separation is a painful phase of life, but with a strong mindset, you can prevent it from hurting your career.
Related: 7 Reasons Why Divorce Is the Perfect Excuse to Become an Entrepreneur
2. Car accident
Getting involved in an auto accident can put all of one's life plan in disarray. No one knows how this alters people's lives more than vehicle accident attorneys. They get to see people, firsthand, at their lowest point as they fight for everything they stand for.
Stewart J. Guss, a Houston-based vehicle wreck attorney who has worked with over one hundred clients, says the best way to prevent an accident from hurting your career and every other aspect of your life is to place priority on your recovery.
"We've seen many accident victims cause their own downfall. They misplace the focus of their attention and obsess over things they have little control over at the moment, such as work," he said.
On the face value, his statement might appear counter-intuitive, but when you weigh it you'll appreciate that a healthy person would have a better career success. "We always advise our clients to focus on their full recovery -- including psychological and mental recovery before focusing on work-related issues," he said.
3. Loss of a family member
No one can prepare for the loss of a loved one. It just destabilizes you -- and depending on the closeness of your relationship with the member, many people could experience depression or trauma that would take its toll on their career.
It's important that you’re easy on yourself and allow yourself to accept that life has to go on. Evan Kramer, the founder of Surgent CPA Review, says refocusing your energy on building your career is important.
“My first advice to students is to make the person they loved feel proud by building a successful career, instead of dwelling on how life would be different without them," he said.
Related: Read Sheryl Sandberg's Poignant Facebook Post on Losing Her Husband
4. Obsession
This is more like a scourge that most entrepreneurs face in their career. A good example would be a developer who spends so much time with the tiny little details so that their competitors have the chance to fly with their idea while they keep perfecting things.
A popular quote from Mark Zuckerberg advises "it's done is better than it's perfect." This is the essence of the lean startup ideology.
"To prevent obsession from hurting your career, focus on the bigger picture and leave the tiny details to sort itself out," says Mitchell Kim, a cosmetic surgeon, and founder of cosmetic surgery clinic Cosmos Clinic.
Related: The Science Behind Our Obsession With Liking Things Online
5. Impatience
A lot of millennials often boast of how little of a patience they have. Impatience is a great career killer. In a YouTube video, Tai Lopez, successful serial entrepreneur and motivator, calls it a disease and likens this to "boasting about having a bad breath."
Patience, on the other hand, can bring your career lots of good. By giving everything time, you'll get to discover what's right for you or not.
"Time is like a knife, it slices falsehood from truth," says Tai.
Ayodeji Onibalusi
Ayodeji Onibalusi is an inbound marketing expert and advocate of high quality digital marketing. He has over five years of experience helping companies create winning content distribution strategies. You can check out his company...
Read more