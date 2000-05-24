A Case Of Intellectual Theft?

Know if your patent-infringement suit stands a chance in court.

May 24, 2000 1 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Before you rush off to find a law firm willing to take your patent infringement case on a contingent fee basis, make sure you have a case worth pursuing. "Contingent fee litigation weeds out frivolous lawsuits, because a case has to be good enough for a law firm to take, since they heavily invest their manpower on it," says Meg Boulware of the American Intellectual Property Law Association.

Take a look at attorney Joe Hosteny's checklist to see whether you have a "winnable" contingent fee case:

The infringing party has used your product for a long time and intends to use it in the future.

The infringing party has the ability to pay damages.

Your patent and its file history show no obvious problems.

The subject matter is fairly simple, and therefore easy to explain to a jury.

For more information, go to Hosteny's Web site at http://www.hosteny.com.