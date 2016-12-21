Why You Might Want to Seek a Female Investor for Your Idea

Reader Resource
A historic transfer of wealth is taking place. Women now own more than half of all investable assets, and the numbers are expected to rise from here.
New venture firms are developing to focus explicitly on women investors. This could help diversify the venture sector, which traditionally has been male dominated. One potential benefit is that companies and products focused on women's issues may get more funding and attention, leading to better products and services for the larger consumer population.
Trish Costello, founder and CEO of Portfolia, spoke about this trend at a recent Kauffman Fellows Reunion Summit in Kansas City. Play the video above to hear her thoughts.
