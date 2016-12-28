The Best Location for Your Startup Is Where Your Customers Are

As an Austin, Texas-based venture capitalist, I know the importance of building your startup in proximity to your key market (and even better if it's a place with great barbecue).
While there is a high concentration of funding in Silicon Valley, it's certainly not a natural hub for many markets that are ripe for innovation: agribusiness, autos and health care, for example.
GrowthX Founder Andrew Goldner took some time during a recent Kauffman Fellows VC Reunion Summit to discuss the benefits of starting up in places outside of the Valley, such as Chicago or Chattanooga. Play the video above to learn more.
Jeff Harbach
Jeff Harbach is president and CEO of Kauffman Fellows, and a fellow from the Class of '16. He has been an entrepreneur and investor since 2002, and was executive director of the Central Texas Angel Network (CTAN), based out o...
