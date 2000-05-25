Lean On Me

Are you supporting your e-commerce with good customer service?
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

1. Do we greet new visitors in a way that enables us to recognize them on subsequent visits? Develop an easy and nonthreatening way to identify arrivals, such as a guestbook, and use the information to customize your environment.

2. Do we offer service choices that logically move customers, based on how much assistance they need, from automated to personal service? FAQs can be handled by an automated-response system. More complicated inquiries might require one-on-one chat answers or an actual phone call.

3. Do we have a system that effectively tracks customer activities? Providing the right level of service at the right time is only part of the solution; you also have to track your performance and continually refine it. For example, with effective tracking, you might identify additional FAQs that can be shifted to the automated-response system, making your customer service systems more efficient.

4. How complete and accessible is our knowledge base? You want your system to work well and your customer service representatives to be knowledgeable. Make sure your e-mail system, online customer-support system and telephone staff have access to necessary company, customer and product information.

5. Are our shopping carts smart? A smart cart will give the customer quick, easy access to service tools as soon as a purchase is made. For example, when an item is selected, a smart cart might ask if it's a gift and arrange for wrapping and shipping. This service will reduce the number of full carts that are left in the aisles, so to speak.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Starting a Business

Here's What It's Like to Be on 'Elevator Pitch'

Starting a Business

6 Variables To Assess When Building a CBD Brand

Starting a Business

Startup Entrepreneurs Need to Take Business Intelligence Seriously in 2020