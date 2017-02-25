How Booking.com Managed to Ditch Its Annual Performance Review

With more and more companies moving away from the annual review and toward continuous conversations and check-ins instead, others want to emulate this process. Companies which have navigated this change successfully report a boost in employee development, increased agility and higher employee engagement levels.
However, there have also been cases in which a failure to take the right steps has led to a failure in the transition process.
In fact, research by the Ken Blanchard Companies showed that 70 percent of all change initiatives analyzed had failed. One study found that 29 percent of these failures could be attributed to change initiatives that were launched without any formal structure in place.
Another study attributed 33 percent to management behavior that did not support the change, and 39 percent to employee resistance.
Indeed, without a strong alternative in place, researchers have found, managers won’t know how to lead these changes, leading employees to question the need for change at all.
In contrast are the success stories that can provide insight. Booking.com, which offers travel deals, is one such company that made a successful transition. It introduced its new process in 2015. One year in, it reported it had experienced a 42 percent increase in team engagement, with 93 percent of employees saying the new process had increased their learning agility.
This can be seen as a case study -- one which in turn can inform other companies moving away from the annual review. Below are described the potential challenges Booking.com faced, the steps forward it anticipated and the model it provided others, to create its own performance-management system. Ironically, this description itself is a "one-year review" of Booking.com's effort.
Why have some companies failed to ditch the annual performance review?
To understand what is needed to create a successful transition, the first step is to understand where others have gone wrong. Why does simply removing annual reviews lead to employee resistance and management’s inability to support the change?
In its report on change management, the Ken Blanchard Companies identified six stages of concern a company must address before gaining buy-in from their employees:
- People want information about the change and why it’s needed.
- People want to know how the change will impact them personally.
- People need to know how they are supposed to implement the change (What do they need to do? What kind of help will they get? What’s expected of them?)
- After the change has been implemented, they want to know what the impact has been. (Is it worth it?)
- Once employees are on board, they want to know how they can get others onboard with the system.
- Finally, leadership must continue to make improvements on the system by learning from the past: It should not stay static but continue to refine the system until it fits the needs of the organization.
CEB recently released a report about companies that have ditched performance ratings. While not all companies that step away from the annual performance review also get rid of ratings, the report provides insights into what can happen when there isn’t a strong plan in place to address employee concerns.
The expectation of these companies was that revamping their performance-management process in this way would improve performance conversations, give managers more time for informal feedback, help differentiate pay and lead to higher levels of employee development and engagement.
What they actually found was that their employee engagement dropped by 6 percent. This was caused by a number of factors. First, many employees became concerned about how the new system would impact their compensation. With managers being uncertain themselves how the process would work without ratings, employee concerns often went unaddressed.
Second, while these companies anticipated that eliminating the time-consuming annual review process would give managers more time to spend on real-time feedback and coaching, managers instead re-directed this time toward work. Without a formal time to review employee performance, managers assumed their companies actually wanted them to spend less time on performance and did not feel the urgency to follow up on feedback.
This created a situation in which stages two and three (knowing how the change would impact them personally and knowing how to implement the change) were not fulfilled, increasing employee resistance.
Case Study: Booking.com
Started in 1992, Booking.com has grown to become a travel behemoth, with over 13,000 people and 187 offices around the world. Though the company transitioned quickly from a startup to a multinational, it was able to maintain its small-company agility by staying away from traditional top-down hierarchies.
As CEO Gillian Tans explained, “We have a very empowering culture. People are empowered to make decisions every day, rather than wait for a manager’s approval. This is really one of the most powerful elements of Booking.”
Why Booking.com moved away from the annual review
As it grew, Booking.com wanted a way to maintain its agility, to keep up with industry changes and new competitors. To do this, it introduced a number of self-steering and ad hoc teams, especially within the IT department. This allowed people to move more fluidly within the organization and collaborate with others.
As Tans explained: “We didn’t have the self-steering teams in the past, but that’s something we implemented, because many people were really looking for that. Younger people have different needs in the workplace, and in the way they communicate. We made this change to accommodate people and make sure they’re optimized for performance.”
However, within self-steering teams, Booking.com found that without a formal manager or HR-led structure, its employees weren’t receiving feedback from their peers. Meanwhile, those collaborating within different teams weren’t able to collect feedback from the people they worked with. This meant that they weren’t able to learn and improve. To solve this problem, Booking.com introduced a new performance-management system that would allow for more fluid employee driven feedback.
How they did it
The IT department became the guinea pig for the rest of the company. The department started off with a model that included quarterly 360-degree reviews in which managers collected formal feedback from everyone. This was followed by one-on-one conversations to discuss in more depth the feedback received.
On top of this, the company implemented real-time feedback so that employees could ask for development advice when they needed it, rather than waiting for the quarterly review. To facilitate this process, Booking.com began using Impraise, a tool for real-time 360-degree feedback.
The company first started with a smaller group of about 200 IT leads. This helped it get buy-in from leadership and experience what the process would look like and what the people in their teams could expect. After that, the company worked with Impraise’s customer success team to:
- Create and distribute communication materials for the end user. (Why? How? What?)
- Hold six walk-in sessions during which end users had the opportunity to speak up and have their concerns addressed
- Upload additional training materials on the company's intranet describing: Why it was doing this, how the new plan would benefit employees and what the process would look like (including the follow-up)
The interesting thing is that the company did not completely get rid of the annual review but built on it. “We still have an annual review when we do compensation, but the performance conversation now occurs throughout the year,” Tans explained. Keeping this aspect consistent helped make the transition smoother by assuaging employee concerns, she said.
Conclusion
Tans explained that having a tool and process in place “drives people to talk about performance much more, rather than if you do it once or twice a year.” Having a set structure and an onboarding process was important for letting people know what was expected of them and helping to get them into the routine of sharing feedback regularly, she said.
While employees had always been empowered to make their own decisions, they now also became empowered to receive their own performance feedback when they needed it.
Said Tans: “You also see that people really like it. Young people really want to learn and understand what they can do to improve. For us and our culture, it really works better than traditional cycles.”
As a data-driven company, Booking.com is planning to invest even more in HR data, Tans said. In her view, the goal is not just about employees improving themselves. Instead, it’s essential that her companiees, and all companies, really understand what’s driving people and use that information to keep improving.
