The Formula for Your Greatest Year Yet

One of the people I look up to the most, Tony Robbins, said, “Setting goals is the first step to turning the invisible into the visible.”
Amen. I learned this first as a young athlete. Season after season, my teams would make a gameplan for each week, each game, each practice. Then I learned it as a new entrepreneur, trying to figure out how to make money doing something I was still learning myself.
Then I learned it as a top-ranked podcast host. Then as a bestselling author. And a sought-after speaker. And I’m still learning it every day with my business and the impact I’m committed to making in the world.
You might be thinking, “Yeah, duh, but how do I achieve the goals once I set them?”
Good question. There’s a pretty simple formula I’ve learned that has served me consistently in every phase of my life to achieve every major goal I’ve set. It has evolved with me as I’ve grown personally and professionally.
I still use it today. Here’s how it goes:
First, I envision, in crystal clear detail, exactly what I want to achieve in the big parts of my life. I actually see it in my mind’s eye. Note: If you aren’t clear on what you want, it’s really hard to achieve big goals. Take the time to get clear on what is most important to you before you set goals or they’re not going to happen. The best way to do this is reflect back on what the previous year, quarter, season, etc. has been like and what worked and what didn’t work for you.
Next, I let myself feel what it will be like to achieve those goals. What will my relationships, my health, my finances, my impact feel like? Then I am ready to commit to my goals.
This may seem like something a kid would do, but I actually create a certificate of achievement for myself with the goal written down, as if I’ve already achieved it (with a date and signature). Then I post that certificate in a place I’ll see it every day.
Something about that visual reminder, written in my own handwriting, with the vision behind it, really motivates me. It keeps me focused. I can judge what’s a distraction and what’s supporting me in getting me to that goal. It’s really satisfying when I achieve that goal and look at the certificate knowing I made my dreams a reality.
