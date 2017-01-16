One Great, Free Way to Stay Connected While Traveling the World

Let’s face it. One of the most annoying details about traveling the world is being able to stay connected with family, colleagues and clients—no matter where you are. With most mobile phones and carrier services, your devices basically stop working the moment you leave your native country.
FreedomPop, a 100 percent free Internet and mobile phone service provider, has a solution to this problem, allowing travelers for business or pleasure to stay connected at a very low price. The company’s drastically price-reduced product line includes LTE hotspots, nationwide hotspots and LTE phones.
From now through January 30th, FreedomPop is offering mobile phone service with its Global 3-in-1 SIM Kit for just $0.99. The kit provides customers with free voice, text and data in the U.S. and 25 countries and usually sells for $15. You’ll also get a free trial of their Premum Unlimited Talk, Text, and 1GB plan trial ($19.99/mo value) and a trial of their Premium Plus Service trial. This is a collection of their most popular services like data rollover and voicemail.
In other words, this offer allows you to use your phone almost anywhere around the world. That’s a big bonus for frequent fliers.
The kit is compatible with most unlocked GSM phones from AT&T and T-Mobile. (GSM is the cellular system that is used the most around the world.) More deal details include:
· Free Basic Plan includes 200 minutes, 500 texts and 200MB
· Free unlimited calling & texting between FreedomPop phones
· High Speed HSPA+ and Nationwide 3G
· Wi-Fi calling and texting from anywhere
· You can get a new phone number or keep your own
· Free international calling from more than 60 countries
· Earn additional free data every month by adding friends
· Earn unlimited free data by completing partner offers
Right now, FreedomPop service supports Android and Apple devices running Android 4.0+ and iOS 7.0+. This offer does not require a contract; you can cancel anytime.
Additionally, the SIM is already activated when it ships, so you’ll be ready to travel right out of the box. Click here for more information and to take advantage of this deal while it lasts.