Product: Reliable HomeOffice Workstation/File Cart

When you need your files to be on the move...

June 1, 2000 1 min read

This story appears in the June 2000 issue of HomeOfficeMag.com. Subscribe »

If you just can't stay in one place while you're working or need to roll files out of the way when company comes, the Reliable HomeOffice Workstation/File Cart ($99.95) will keep your files on the move. This compact, 27-by-19-by-21½-inch cart holds letter- and legal-sized folders and has a pull-out extension top you can use as an extra work surface. Best of all, it has wheels to move it wherever you need it. For more information about the Reliable Workstation/File Cart, call (800) 869-6000 or visit www.reliable.com.

Home office expert Lisa Kanarek is the founder of HomeOfficeLife.com and the author of Organizing Your Home Office For Success (Blakely Press) and 101 Home Office Success Secrets (Career Press).