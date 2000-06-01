Keep a record of every change you've ever inflicted on your PC.

Forget about clicking your heels. You really can go back to a simpler time when your PC worked just fine with Powerquest's Second Chance ($49.95 street). Essentially, the program keeps a detailed history of every change you make to your system and allows you to restore PC settings to a day when all was right with the world. Perfect for unfathomable conflicts, system slowdowns and other gremlins created by the everyday wear and tear of PC use. The only downside? Still no Second Chance for that great love gone bad.

