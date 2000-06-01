Sony Mavica MVC-FD83

Get your digital pictures perfect.

June 1, 2000 1 min read

This story appears in the June 2000 issue of HomeOfficeMag.com. Subscribe »

Sony's reputation for making cool electronics that are a snap to use is only further burnished by the Mavica digital camera ($600 street). Its digital pictures are sharp and eye-catching, and its one-minute audio/video movies are fine for adding some panache to a service or product pitch via e-mail. Best of all: Both stills and movies are captured on a standard 3.5-inch floppy disk, which can be popped into a PC, laptop or similar appliance. Simply put: Sony got it right with this one. Key specs include a 4X floppy disk drive, SXGA resolution and a 2½-inch color LCD preview window.

J.W. Dysart, a software analyst and Internet business consultant, has written for more than 40 publications, including The New York Times and The Financial Times of London. He is also a columnist for our sister publication, Business Start-Ups.