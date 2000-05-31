Co-Ordinate Your Marketing Efforts

Promote cooperation and productivity between your sales and marketing divisions.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

When it comes to workplace interaction, few relationships are as fraught with tension as that between the sales force and the marketing department. While it is possible to eliminate the us-vs.-them mentality, the productivity of many firms is greatly reduced by the infighting of this potentially oil-and-water combination. While the overall goals of both departments are to promote the company's products, services and image, they achieve those goals in very different ways: Marketers need statistics and hard information in order to do their jobs effectively, but salespeople often rankle at gathering such data because they feel it takes too much energy away from their sales efforts. The result is often resentment in both departments, which leads to decreased productivity for everyone.
To bring the groups together and get good results, try these tips:

Practice regular team-building. The fastest way to build resentment within your work force is to imply that one department is more important than another. While some divisions more directly impact the bottom line than others, all your employees should feel their work is equally important and valued by the company.

Trade places. Make your marketing people accompany your salespeople out in the field. Pluck a salesperson for office duty with the marketers. Fostering an understanding of what each team does can lead to stronger working relationships and more effective cooperation.

Streamline systems. While it's important to quantify your business's activities and requirements regularly, evaluate the number, complexity and need for forms and reports at least twice a year. Most businesses have too much unnecessary paperwork. See if you can streamline your systems through less frequent reporting, using e-mail, or some other mechanism.

Check personality issues at the door. While many workplaces are relaxed in tolerating employee individuality, progressive managers may encounter employees who cross the line of professionalism. Make it clear that your employees should keep their personality issues in check. While abusive, racist, sexist or other inappropriate behavior should never be tolerated, simple personality conflicts run amok can also wreak havoc on your employees' productivity.

More from Entrepreneur

David provides constructive insight to help businesses focus on their company growth, build brand awareness and know when and how to raise money.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Got an Awesome New Business Idea? Here's What to Do Next.

Starting a Business

5 Lessons to Follow as You Take Your Product to Market