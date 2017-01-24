Business Events

Businesses And Entrepreneurs Recognized At Sharjah Economic Excellence Network Awards 2016

Image credit: Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry
Winners at Sharjah Economic Excellence Network Awards 2016.
Entrepreneur Staff
2 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

The Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) and the Sharjah Economic Excellence Network (ShjSEEN) recognized the contributions of companies and business leaders of the Emirate at the Sharjah Economic Excellence Network Awards 2016 held on January 21, 2017 at Expo Centre, Sharjah. Held under patronage of H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, SCCI honored winners across industry sectors in five categories. During the event, H.E. Abdullah Sultan Al Owais, Chairman of SCCI and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of ShjSEEN launched a new category for honoring businesses under the category of top 10 GCC enterprises. H.E. Al Owais also encouraged Sharjah’s business community “to broaden their participation” in the future editions of the award, which is aimed at promoting corporate governance, encouraging adoption of quality standards and ethics, recognizing corporate social responsibility, and other skills. The ceremony was attended by several senior officials and business persons from the Emirate. HE Sara Al Madani, Board Member of SCCI and ShjSeen said at the event that the organization’s key focus for the year ahead will be to boost Sharjah’s economic growth by “highlighting the Emirate as distinctive destination for business and modern living.”

The Winners

The Sharjah CSR award: Hilton Sharjah Hotel

The Sharjah Green award: American University of Sharjah and Sharjah Police Headquarters

The Sharjah UAE Startup Award: Fikra Design Studio and Bukhash Brothers

The Sharjah Entrepreneur Award: Hazaa Al Mansouri and Mohammed Al Mushrakh

Sharjah Top 10 Businesses Awards: Anchor Allied Factory, Kingston Holdings, Al Mosafer, Zulekha Hospital, Conmix LTD, Al Ansari Exchange and Petrofac International

