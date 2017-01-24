Emojis - Brands Cannot Shy Away from The Latest Marketing Tool

January 24, 2017 3 min read

On an average users’ spent more than 2 hours a day on social and messaging applications, sending billions and billions of messages per day. Only two platforms Facebook Messenger and WhatsApp process more than 60 billion messages a day. Recent researches show ninety two percent of the users use emojis seventy percent of the time. Three billions of them are shared every day on different platforms. The phenomenon is so strong that even giant like Facebook, which is credited with building social behavior on the Internet, had to change itself when it launched emojis on its platform. It is more convenient for users to communicate, in fact express. Adding emojis to the Facebook post can increase number of likes by fifty seven percent and comment and shares by thirty three percent.

Emoji is the latest language young Millennial Understand

When the biggest digital platform on earth had succumbed to the pressure of rising user expectations, how long could the marketing platforms, medium and marketers stay away? While emoji is the latest language that young millennial users understand, brands are yet to start talking in this language. It is high time marketers and brands speak this language. It is not that all brands are not using this language some have mastered the art and pushing it really hard.

Domino’s let customers order pizza by tweeting a pizza slice emoji! Interesting isn’t it? Next time do try ordering with emoji ;-). Taco Bell, filed a petition urging Unicode consortium, an organization that controls the coding standards of yellow emojis that you see on your keyboard, to include Taco Emoji. It also ran a campaign “America wants a taco emoji”

If you are a brand, here are five simple yet effective ways you can use emoticons in your marketing campaign