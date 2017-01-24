Brain Break

Lista completa de nominados a los Oscar 2017

La La Land, Moonlight y Manchester by the Sea son las cintas con más candidaturas a los Academy Awards.
Lista completa de nominados a los Oscar 2017
Crédito: Cine Premiere
Las opiniones expresadas por los colaboradores de Entrepreneur son personales.

La La Land, Moonlight, Manchester by the Sea y más competirán por el Oscar 2017. Aquí la lista completa de nominados a los Academy Awards 2017.

Mejor película

  • La La Land
  • Moonlight (Luz de luna)
  • Manchester by the Sea (Manchester frente al mar)
  • Arrival (La llegada)
  • Hacksaw Ridge (Hasta el último hombre)
  • Lion (Un camino a casa)
  • Hell or High Water
  • Hidden Figures (Talentos ocultos)
  • Fences

Mejor director

  • Damien Chazelle - La La Land
  • Barry Jenkins - Moonlight (Luz de luna)
  • Denis Villeneuve - Arrival (La llegada)
  • Kenneth Lonergan - Manchester by the Sea (Manchester frente al mar)
  • Mel Gibson - Hacksaw Ridge (Hasta el último hombre)

Mejor actriz

  • Isabelle Huppert - Elle
  • Natalie Portman - Jackie
  • Emma Stone - La La Land
  • Ruth Negga - Loving (El matrimonio Loving)
  • Meryl Streep - Florence Foster Jenkins (Florence: La mejor peor de todas)

Mejor actor

  • Casey Affleck - Manchester by the Sea (Manchester frente al mar)
  • Ryan Gosling - La La Land
  • Viggo Mortensen - Captain Fantastic (Capitán fantástico)
  • Andrew Garfield - Hacksaw Ridge (Hasta el último hombre)
  • Denzel Washington - Fences

Mejor actor de reparto

  • Mahershala Ali - Moonlight (Luz de luna)
  • Lucas Hedges - Manchester by the Sea (Manchester frente al mar)
  • Jeff Bridges - Hell or High Water
  • Dev Patel - Lion (Un camino a casa)
  • Michael Shannon - Nocturnal Animals (Animales octurnos)

Mejor actriz de reparto

  • Naomie Harris - Moonlight (Luz de luna)
  • Nicole Kidman - Lion (Un camino a casa)
  • Viola Davis - Fences
  • Michelle Williams - Manchester by the Sea (Manchester frente al mar)
  • Octavia Spencer - Hidden Figures (Talentos ocultos)

Mejor película animada

  • Zootopia
  • Moana
  • Kubo and the Two Strings (Kubo y la búsqueda samurái)
  • The Red Turtle (La tortuga roja)
  • My life as a Zucchini

Mejor película extranjera

  • A Man Called Ove (Suecia)
  • Toni Erdmann (Alemania)
  • Land of Mine (Dinamarca)
  • Tanna (Australia)
  • The Salesman (Irán)

Mejor guion original

  • La La Land
  • Manchester by the Sea (Manchester frente al mar)
  • Hell or High Water
  • The Lobster (La langosta)
  • 20th Century Women

Mejor guion adaptado

  • Arrival (La llegada)
  • Fences
  • Hidden Figures (Talentos ocultos)
  • Moonlight (Luz de luna)
  • Lion (Un camino a casa)

Mejor fotografía

  • Linus Sandgren - La La Land
  • Bradford Young - Arrival (La llegada)
  • Rodrigo Prieto - Silence (Silencio)
  • James Laxton - Moonlight (Luz de luna)
  • Greig Fraser - Lion (Un camino a casa)

Mejor edición

  • Hacksaw Ridge (Hasta el último hombre)
  • La La Land
  • Arrival (La llegada)
  • Hell or High Water
  • Moonlight (Luz de luna)

Mejor score original

  • La La Land
  • Moonlight (Luz de luna)
  • Lion (Un camino a casa)
  • Passengers (Pasajeros)
  • Jackie

Mejor canción

  • "City of Stars" - La La Land
  • "How Far I'll Go" - Moana
  • "Audition (The Fools Who Dream)" - La La Land
  • "Can't Stop the Feeling" - Trolls
  • "Empty Chair" - Jim: The James Foley Story

Mejor diseño de producción

  • Arrival (La llegada)
  • Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them (Animales fantásticos y dónde encontrarlos)
  • Hail, Caesar! (¡Salve, César!)
  • Passengers (Pasajeros)
  • La La Land

Mejor vestuario

  • Allied (Aliados)
  • Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them (Animales fantásticos y dónde encontrarlos)
  • Florence Foster Jenkins (Florence: La mejor peor de todas)
  • Jackie
  • La La Land

Mejor maquillaje y peinado

  • Star Trek: Beyond (Star Trek: Sin límites)
  • A Man Called Ove
  • Suicide Squad (Escuadrón Suicida)

Mejor edición de sonido

  • Arrival (La llegada)
  • Deepwater Horizon (Horizonte profundo)
  • Hacksaw Ridge (Hasta el último hombre)
  • La La Land
  • Sully

Mejor mezcla de sonido

  • Arrival (La llegada)
  • Hacksaw Ridge (Hasta el último hombre)
  • 13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi (13 horas: Los soldados secretos de Bengasi)
  • La La Land
  • Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (Rogue One: Una historia de Star Wars)

Mejores efectos visuales

  • Deepwater Horizon (Horizonte profundo)
  • Doctor Strange
  • The Jungle Book (El libro de la selva)
  • Kubo and the Two Strings (Kubo y la búsqueda samurái)
  • Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (Rogue One: Una historia de Star Wars)

Mejor documental

  • 13th
  • Fire at Sea
  • I am Not Your Negro
  • Life, Animated
  • O.J. Made in America

Mejor corto documental

  • Extremis
  • 4.1 Miles
  • Joe's Violin
  • Watani: My Homeland
  • The White Helmets

Mejor corto live-action

  • Ennemis Intérieurs
  • La Femme et le TGV
  • Sing
  • Silent Nights
  • Timecode

Mejor corto animado

  • Blind Vaysha
  • Borrowed Time
  • Pear Cider and Cigarettes
  • Piper
  • Pearl

¿Cuáles son sus predicciones para el Oscar 2017?

