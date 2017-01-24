Lista completa de nominados a los Oscar 2017
La La Land, Moonlight y Manchester by the Sea son las cintas con más candidaturas a los Academy Awards.
4 min read
Las opiniones expresadas por los colaboradores de Entrepreneur son personales.
La La Land, Moonlight, Manchester by the Sea y más competirán por el Oscar 2017. Aquí la lista completa de nominados a los Academy Awards 2017.
Mejor película
- La La Land
- Moonlight (Luz de luna)
- Manchester by the Sea (Manchester frente al mar)
- Arrival (La llegada)
- Hacksaw Ridge (Hasta el último hombre)
- Lion (Un camino a casa)
- Hell or High Water
- Hidden Figures (Talentos ocultos)
- Fences
Mejor director
- Damien Chazelle - La La Land
- Barry Jenkins - Moonlight (Luz de luna)
- Denis Villeneuve - Arrival (La llegada)
- Kenneth Lonergan - Manchester by the Sea (Manchester frente al mar)
- Mel Gibson - Hacksaw Ridge (Hasta el último hombre)
Mejor actriz
- Isabelle Huppert - Elle
- Natalie Portman - Jackie
- Emma Stone - La La Land
- Ruth Negga - Loving (El matrimonio Loving)
- Meryl Streep - Florence Foster Jenkins (Florence: La mejor peor de todas)
Mejor actor
- Casey Affleck - Manchester by the Sea (Manchester frente al mar)
- Ryan Gosling - La La Land
- Viggo Mortensen - Captain Fantastic (Capitán fantástico)
- Andrew Garfield - Hacksaw Ridge (Hasta el último hombre)
- Denzel Washington - Fences
Mejor actor de reparto
- Mahershala Ali - Moonlight (Luz de luna)
- Lucas Hedges - Manchester by the Sea (Manchester frente al mar)
- Jeff Bridges - Hell or High Water
- Dev Patel - Lion (Un camino a casa)
- Michael Shannon - Nocturnal Animals (Animales octurnos)
Mejor actriz de reparto
- Naomie Harris - Moonlight (Luz de luna)
- Nicole Kidman - Lion (Un camino a casa)
- Viola Davis - Fences
- Michelle Williams - Manchester by the Sea (Manchester frente al mar)
- Octavia Spencer - Hidden Figures (Talentos ocultos)
Mejor película animada
- Zootopia
- Moana
- Kubo and the Two Strings (Kubo y la búsqueda samurái)
- The Red Turtle (La tortuga roja)
- My life as a Zucchini
Mejor película extranjera
- A Man Called Ove (Suecia)
- Toni Erdmann (Alemania)
- Land of Mine (Dinamarca)
- Tanna (Australia)
- The Salesman (Irán)
Mejor guion original
- La La Land
- Manchester by the Sea (Manchester frente al mar)
- Hell or High Water
- The Lobster (La langosta)
- 20th Century Women
Mejor guion adaptado
- Arrival (La llegada)
- Fences
- Hidden Figures (Talentos ocultos)
- Moonlight (Luz de luna)
- Lion (Un camino a casa)
Mejor fotografía
- Linus Sandgren - La La Land
- Bradford Young - Arrival (La llegada)
- Rodrigo Prieto - Silence (Silencio)
- James Laxton - Moonlight (Luz de luna)
- Greig Fraser - Lion (Un camino a casa)
Mejor edición
- Hacksaw Ridge (Hasta el último hombre)
- La La Land
- Arrival (La llegada)
- Hell or High Water
- Moonlight (Luz de luna)
Mejor score original
- La La Land
- Moonlight (Luz de luna)
- Lion (Un camino a casa)
- Passengers (Pasajeros)
- Jackie
Mejor canción
- "City of Stars" - La La Land
- "How Far I'll Go" - Moana
- "Audition (The Fools Who Dream)" - La La Land
- "Can't Stop the Feeling" - Trolls
- "Empty Chair" - Jim: The James Foley Story
Mejor diseño de producción
- Arrival (La llegada)
- Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them (Animales fantásticos y dónde encontrarlos)
- Hail, Caesar! (¡Salve, César!)
- Passengers (Pasajeros)
- La La Land
Mejor vestuario
- Allied (Aliados)
- Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them (Animales fantásticos y dónde encontrarlos)
- Florence Foster Jenkins (Florence: La mejor peor de todas)
- Jackie
- La La Land
Mejor maquillaje y peinado
- Star Trek: Beyond (Star Trek: Sin límites)
- A Man Called Ove
- Suicide Squad (Escuadrón Suicida)
Mejor edición de sonido
- Arrival (La llegada)
- Deepwater Horizon (Horizonte profundo)
- Hacksaw Ridge (Hasta el último hombre)
- La La Land
- Sully
Mejor mezcla de sonido
- Arrival (La llegada)
- Hacksaw Ridge (Hasta el último hombre)
- 13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi (13 horas: Los soldados secretos de Bengasi)
- La La Land
- Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (Rogue One: Una historia de Star Wars)
Mejores efectos visuales
- Deepwater Horizon (Horizonte profundo)
- Doctor Strange
- The Jungle Book (El libro de la selva)
- Kubo and the Two Strings (Kubo y la búsqueda samurái)
- Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (Rogue One: Una historia de Star Wars)
Mejor documental
- 13th
- Fire at Sea
- I am Not Your Negro
- Life, Animated
- O.J. Made in America
Mejor corto documental
- Extremis
- 4.1 Miles
- Joe's Violin
- Watani: My Homeland
- The White Helmets
Mejor corto live-action
- Ennemis Intérieurs
- La Femme et le TGV
- Sing
- Silent Nights
- Timecode
Mejor corto animado
- Blind Vaysha
- Borrowed Time
- Pear Cider and Cigarettes
- Piper
- Pearl
¿Cuáles son sus predicciones para el Oscar 2017?