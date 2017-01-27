On The Go: Epson Launches Portable Scanners

January 27, 2017 2 min read

Scanning just got easier for busy professionals on the go. Epson has launched two new portable business scanners and they boast the fastest speeds on the market. The WorkForce DS- 310 and DS-360W make it easy to manage documents quickly and effectively while on the move.

With one of the lightest and smallest designs in their class, they are ideal for carrying in a bag or placing in a drawer, allowing mobile workers to digitize paperwork with ease. The additional embedded battery and wireless connectivity on the DS-360W eliminate the need for cables, making the device truly portable. Both models are capable of scanning a wide range of media, including envelopes, and can scan cards and paper between 52-230gsm.

They are ideal wherever there is a need to scan and capture paper documents, such as business cards or signed forms. The devices can be paired with Epson’s Document Capture Pro software, which has a variety of “scan-to” options like scan-to-cloud, scan-to-email and scan-to- SharePoint, alongside other document imaging features such as barcode recognition and zonal Optical Character Recognition support. The WorkForce DS-310 and DS-360W are perfect accompaniments for any mobile professional.

