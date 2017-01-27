Technology

On The Go: Epson Launches Portable Scanners

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
On The Go: Epson Launches Portable Scanners
Image credit: Epson
Epson DS-360W
Guest Writer
Columnist
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Scanning just got easier for busy professionals on the go. Epson has launched two new portable business scanners and they boast the fastest speeds on the market. The WorkForce DS- 310 and DS-360W make it easy to manage documents quickly and effectively while on the move.

With one of the lightest and smallest designs in their class, they are ideal for carrying in a bag or placing in a drawer, allowing mobile workers to digitize paperwork with ease. The additional embedded battery and wireless connectivity on the DS-360W eliminate the need for cables, making the device truly portable. Both models are capable of scanning a wide range of media, including envelopes, and can scan cards and paper between 52-230gsm.

They are ideal wherever there is a need to scan and capture paper documents, such as business cards or signed forms. The devices can be paired with Epson’s Document Capture Pro software, which has a variety of “scan-to” options like scan-to-cloud, scan-to-email and scan-to- SharePoint, alongside other document imaging features such as barcode recognition and zonal Optical Character Recognition support. The WorkForce DS-310 and DS-360W are perfect accompaniments for any mobile professional.

Related: Infographic: The Evolution Of The Office Desk

More from Entrepreneur

Jason's expertise and experience can help you with storytelling, motivation, and pitching your business to media.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Technology

How Artificial Intelligence Can Help You Better Manage Your Time

Technology

Capture This: GoPro HERO7 Black

Technology

6 Reasons Why You Should Prototype Your Idea Before Developing It