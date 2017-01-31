Check Out This Video of Apple's New Futuristic Campus, Shot by a Drone

There’s been drawn-out hype over Apple’s “Campus 2.” People are excited for the final result -- and they can get a pretty good taste of what's to come with a recently released video shot by a 4K drone.
Despite some damage from poor weather, much outdoor lighting has been installed, as well as a fitness center, a meadow, parking garages and a transit tunnel.
Unfortunately, most of the auditorium is still covered so the inside of the building remains a mystery. The solar roof appears to be 70 percent complete, and parking garages and transit tunnels seem to be in place.
Check out the video below for a preview of the new futuristic campus.
Rose Leadem
Rose Leadem is an online editorial assistant at Entrepreneur Media Inc.
