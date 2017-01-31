Apple

Check Out This Video of Apple's New Futuristic Campus, Shot by a Drone

From the looks of it -- the campus is almost finished.
Check Out This Video of Apple's New Futuristic Campus, Shot by a Drone
Image credit: YouTube
  • ---Shares

There’s been drawn-out hype over Apple’s “Campus 2.” People are excited for the final result -- and they can get a pretty good taste of what's to come with a recently released video shot by a 4K drone.

Despite some damage from poor weather, much outdoor lighting has been installed, as well as a fitness center, a meadow, parking garages and a transit tunnel.

Related: How Squarespace Designed a Sophisticated Headquarters Where Grownups Get Things Done

Unfortunately, most of the auditorium is still covered so the inside of the building remains a mystery. The solar roof appears to be 70 percent complete, and parking garages and transit tunnels seem to be in place.

Check out the video below for a preview of the new futuristic campus.

Rose Leadem

Rose Leadem is an online editorial assistant at Entrepreneur Media Inc. 

Apple Innovation Technology Office Tech Drones
Edition: January 2017

Get the Magazine

Limited-Time Offer: 1 Year Print + Digital Edition and 2 Gifts only $9.99
Subscribe Now
Skip Advertisement This ad will close in 15 seconds...

STAY INFORMED. GET INSPIRED.

Get our Best of the Week Newsletter direct to your inbox