5 Tax Liabilities & Amendments Announced in India's Budget 2017

FM Arun Jaitley said data mining post demonetization will help in an increase in tax revenue.

February 1, 2017 2 min read

Arun Jaitley, in his Budget 2017 announcements, called India a largely tax non-compliant society.

Empathizing with honest taxpayers, Jaitley said the burden of tax-evaders falls on them. Jaitley lauded his government’s demonetization of INR 500 &1000 notes and said data mining post demonetization will help in an increase in tax revenue.

While pegging the FY18 fiscal deficit at 3.2 percent, Jaitley said the government hopes to bring the deficit to 3 percent in the following year.

Here are the top 5 tax liabilities & amendments outlined by the government on personal income tax and corporate tax.

Personal Income Tax

Professionals earning up to INR 3 lakh will enjoy zero tax liability.

Individuals earning INR 2.5 – INR 5 lakh a year will now be taxed at 5 per cent instead of 10 percent.

A single-page income tax return filing form for taxable income under INR 5 lakh to ease tax filing.

Those with income between INR 50 lakh and INR 1 crore, 10 per cent surcharge will be imposed.

For persons earning above INR 1 crore, the surcharge stays.

Corporate Tax