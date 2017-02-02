Intel

Industrial Development & Its Role in Making Digital India: Join Intel India's Webcast with Mr. Jayesh Ranjan on Feb 3rd

Industrial Development & Its Role in Making Digital India: Join Intel India's Webcast with Mr. Jayesh Ranjan on Feb 3rd
Image credit: Intel
Indian industries are currently in the process of unfolding another new chapter of industrial revolution.  Companies, both traditional and multi-nationals, have understood the importance of amalgamating advanced technologies with existing human capabilities.  This symbiotic mash up has a string of industrial advantages which should be explored, as we inch closer to creating a digital economy.

Amalgamation of technology in industries

Companies are increasingly investing in state-of-the-art incubation centres and technology to help them improvise on efficiency and thereby minimize operating costs. It’s essential that implementing novel technologies such as AI and IoT help our industries to lower production downtime.

Smart Cities and Technology

Industrial IoT and AI can also be implemented in areas such as health care, urban mobility, traffic management and education. The growth of industrial IoT is imperative for the development of ‘Smart Cities,’ wherein using IoT-enabled devices can be used to manage traffic, waste management and town planning.

The industrial revolution also unfolds an opportunity for innovative and niche start-ups in India. Entrepreneurs can tap this opportunity to provide solutions in-line with the government’s ambition to urbanize the rural and tier-2 towns in the country.

By solving the simplest of problems such as water management and pest control, start-ups now have the scope of collaborating with well-funded corporate firms and the government to further develop their solutions for a bigger cause.

Thinking on these lines, Intel and Department of Science & Technology, Government of India (“DST”) embarked on a journey to not just create a culture and ecosystem of innovation, but to steer innovation towards solving India’s problems and announced the Intel & DST – Innovate for Digital Challenge 2.0 (“IFDI- 2.0 Challenge”) in Sept 2016.

 The Challenge aims to drive grassroots innovations in order to harness local talent and build solutions that address problems faced by Indian citizens.

The program focuses on harnessing solutions that provide horizontal digital transformation and are aligned to IoT and / or Datacenter and / or Cloud and / or Connectivity and / or Analytics and Open Data platform cutting across Healthcare / Smart cities / Agritech / Sustainable energy verticals

The initiative has benefited from the continued support of MyGov and Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (“MeitY”) and is anchored by one the largest incubators T-Hub Foundation, Hyderabad.

#LetsTalkInnovation

In order to help you understand the different aspects of technology, how they impact our economy and help our citizens; a webcast series called ‘Let’s Talk Innovation’ has been launched. You can interact with experts from the industry and the government to gain from their experiences towards building Digital India. As part of this series this time we will have Mr. Jayesh Ranjan, the Secretary Information Technology, Electronics & Communications Department, and Government of Telangana as special guest on the 3rd of February.

Guided by the overall vision of IT E&C Minister Sri KT Rama Rao, Mr. Ranjan plays a crucial role in IT Policy formulation, e-governance initiatives, promoting investments in IT, ITES and allied sectors, providing strong communication backbone in the State, skilling the youth for availing sector-based opportunities, among others.

Prior to the present assignment, Mr. Ranjan was Commissioner of Industries and Managing Director for Telangana State Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (TSIIC).

Topics Mr. Ranjan would address -

  • The role of Industrial Development in accelerating the progress of Digital India. 
  • How Industrial Growth can impact start-ups.
  • Impact of Industrial corridors in building smart cities.
  • Role of technology and innovations in Industrial development.
  • Challenges and opportunities of Industrial development

Click here to join the webcast.

