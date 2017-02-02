Tesla

Tesla Removes 'Motors' From Its Name

Elon Musk is building an energy company, cars are just a small part of that now.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Tesla Removes 'Motors' From Its Name
Image credit: Jonathan Weiss | Shutterstock.com
Senior Editor
2 min read
This story originally appeared on PCMag

As soon as Tesla Motors was brought into existence, everyone, including the media, automatically shortened the name to Tesla for convenience. However, now it's officially becoming the company name going forward as CEO Elon Musk decided to ditch "Motors" and opted for "Tesla Inc." instead.

According to Reuters, the name change/shortening highlights Musk's focus for Tesla. It's not just about vehicles, it's about energy. Tesla is a company focused on providing energy products, one part of which happens to be electric cars.

Alongside that, the company is investing heavily in a growing battery production business at the Gigafactory 1. That facility in Nevada will also produce electric motors and gearboxes. And we can't forget Gigafactory 2 proposed for construction in Europe at some point in the near future.

As well as putting batteries in cars, Tesla offers the Powerwall and Powerpack battery packs for home and industrial use. Then we have SolarCity, which Tesla acquired last year and is producing Tesla Glass roof tiles for. Unlike solar panels, these roof tiles make it hard to tell solar energy is being collected.

In the future, there's sure to be some crossover with Musk's other business interests. In particular SpaceX and potentially Hyperloop if it gains momentum as a transport network.

The new, shorter Tesla Inc. name became effective on Feb. 1. However, a visit to Tesla's website still puts vehicles front and center, and it seems likely that will be the case for some time to come.

More from Entrepreneur

Learn to be a better leader and develop successful marketing and branding strategies with Dr. Patti Fletcher's help.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Tesla

Tesla Shoots Down Leaked Model Y Production Schedule

Tesla

Police Catch Tesla Autopilot Driving Home Sleeping Drunk

Tesla

Elon Musk Predicts Tesla's Future and 4 Other Key Takeaways From the Q3 Earnings Call