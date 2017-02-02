Super Bowl

What Beer Should You Drink on Super Bowl Sunday? This Chart Will Help You Decide.

If this is not on your mind -- it should be. The games only days away.
Image credit: via Craftbeer
With the Super Bowl only days away, people are gearing up for the big game. And let’s face it, many of us are already asking ourselves -- what kind of beer should I drink?

Some may steer more towards your American choices like Budweiser or Heineken, while the more outgoing types are looking at some craft selections. Whichever route you choose -- the options are endless. But, if you’re more of a craft beer drinker and you’re having some trouble figuring out what to drink, we’ve found the perfect solution.

CraftBeer.com has come up with a handy chart that will help you decide what beer to drink on Super Bowl Sunday. Taking into account where and why you’ll be watching the game, the company can will direct you and your taste buds.

To put your worries at ease, check out the chart below and start preparing for the big day.

