5 Ways to Fall in Love with Your Business All Over Again

This article was written by Bryanne Lawless, who opened BLND Public Relations in 2013.

Last year was eventful in many ways, and chances are you and your company weren't an exception to riding the changing tide. But in case you forgot: You are in charge of your decisions, stress and fate. So, instead of rolling your eyes at the ups and downs, I suggest falling in love with your business all over again. It's time to re-instill that spark you felt when your idea first came to fruition. Why? Because besides the fact that this may help regulate growth, streamline processes and induce productivity, it will also remind you why you started this journey in the first place, and it will internally reinstate your success.

At the beginning of this year, I held an agency meeting to recap the last year -- the twist being that we highlighted lessons learned and the success of each team member. It helps to remind ourselves that even though we show up every day, we don’t necessarily see the impact we are making and how it shapes us. As entrepreneurs, whether knee-deep in a project or neck-deep running a company, we forget why we’re doing what we do.

There are so many ways to fall in love with your business all over again. Here are five ways to get started:

1. Take it all in.

The reality is, you've succeeded at starting and running your own company. Take a second to let that sink in. Sometimes we take for granted that our hard work pays off in the form of having an established, successful business. It takes a lot more than just patience, savvy and networks -- it takes guts. So look back and see how far you've come in an out-of-body-experience sort of way.

I have to constantly remind myself that I have created a company that has grown tenfold in just a few years. This gut check not only gives you a larger perspective of the big picture, but it allows you to recognize the future needs of you and your business.

2. Go on vacation, even if it’s just for three days.

Unfortunately, burnout happens. No matter how many work-life balance articles you read, it's going to happen at one point or another. One of the greatest ways to combat burnout is to take the time to disconnect and come back with a clearer mind. Consider this a mandatory "brain hiatus." The act of simply planning a trip will have you looking forward to something other than work, and once you're back, you will have renewed energy, fresh ideas and creative ways to implement upward growth.

Don't worry if you still think about your company when you're trying to disconnect. It's simply bound to happen. While on my most recent vacation, I realized there were untapped markets in other states that my firm could expand upon. It was then that I decided it was time to start looking at new offices outside of California.

3. Secure new internal opportunities.

Entrepreneurs tend to forget that they aren't alone in building a business. Seeing your employees happy can remind you why you work as hard as you do. It shows you how lucky you are to be surrounded by a team who believes in the business just as much as you do. Employees in today’s age are working for the same successful outcome because they have the need and drive to be a part of something greater than themselves.

Take the time and initiative to give back to your employees by providing extra internal opportunities that remind them why they are there. Plan a company retreat, host a happy hour or provide third-party off-site training courses. Keeping your employees engaged (and giving them a mental break) will help surge morale throughout the office and revitalize your staff. The increase in productivity and streamlined processes will also enhance their ability to volunteer fresh ideas and opportunities.

Besides benefiting your company, this also benefits you. Everyone won't be working off of your brain, which allows you to focus on the bigger, better and grander decisions.

4. Get a second opinion.

It's natural to get stuck; rarely do things go smoothly. At some point, this rut might send you into a downward tailspin. But what you need to do is stop and reach out.

Mentors are a great voice of reason because they have no ties to your business. Ask them to share their opinion on your progress as an entrepreneur. Your mentor can show you what they've witnessed as you've built a business from the ground up. The conversations you have will be yet another reminder of all the blood, sweat and tears you endured to see your idea come to life.

5. Reorganize and start from the basics (again).

Sometimes we grow so fast, we lose sight of our original goal and are consumed by putting out fires in order to keep trudging forward. Though it might hurt to start from scratch, it must be done for the sake of your business and sanity.

Block out time to review your organization and cut the fat. Loose ends will only hold you back, and cutting them out will be just like ripping off a Band Aid. Scaling back and starting from the basics again gives you that "startup feeling" from the good ol' days, and reverting back to a startup phase attitude puts the exciting grind back into the work.