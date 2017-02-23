What to Get Right When Raising Money: 5 Insights for Startups From a Former VC

This article was written by Sharam Fouladgar-Mercer, who is the co-founder and CEO of AirPR, a technology platform to increase PR performance.
Though many directors haven’t acted, they know how to coach actors because they’ve seen it all: from stars giving award-winning performances to the nosedives of failed up-and-comers. As a former venture capitalist, I’ve witnessed a wide range of performances too, from some of Silicon Valley’s brightest minds to novice entrepreneurs fundraising for companies whose only growth plans are “social media.”
I’ve seen firsthand what to do (and what not to do) in order to be a successful entrepreneur. Here, I share a few insights from this that have helped me excel as a startup founder.
1. Know your funding timeline.
When a VC asks how long the money will last, the answer is generally 18 months. If your answer is six months, it demonstrates that you’re inexperienced. This answer signals to a VC that you’re not asking for enough money, or that you plan on spending that money too quickly. If your answer is 24 months, it means that you’re raising too much money at once, or you’re not planning to spend on what you’ll realistically need to grow at a proper rate.
Eighteen months is generally enough time to grow significantly, but it’s not so long that investors will question how long you need to accomplish your goals. A year can work, but it raises the same issue as six months of funding: You’ll need to start fundraising again fairly soon.
2. Practice your pitch in at least two waves.
It’s easy to assume that, because you’ve seen newbie founders of consumer apps who have zero revenue get funded, you too will raise funding easily. Despite your big idea, pedigree and/or ambition, understand that a firm isn’t going to just hand over money.
Instead of pitching your dream VC firm first, pitch your second or third favorite first. Get some initial feedback, adjust your deck and then pitch to your top tier. Especially if you’re new to the startup game, you’ll get a lot of feedback that may surprise you. And the last thing you want to do is mess up your chances with your dream firm because you didn’t take the time to practice. You may even discover that your dream team is an entirely different firm in the process.
3. Don’t send cold emails.
VCs are difficult to get ahold of for a reason: in order to weed people out. You need an introduction if you actually want a reply. If you can’t find at least one person within your network who can introduce you to the right person, that’s not a good sign. In other words, you probably aren’t ready for the difficult hustle of starting a company if you can’t get at least a toe in the door.
Make a list of all the VCs you want to pitch, narrowing it down based on which firms have fresh capital, and whether or not their partners have invested in your space. Then, work your network to get an introduction. Find someone who your target VC has funded recently, or an entrepreneur who has built a successful company. Ask them what it’s like to be funded by that firm before asking for a connection. And for goodness sake, don’t use an investment banker for seed rounds or Series A. If you do, it will look like you are not capable of being successful on your own -- or not connected enough to warrant a VC’s time.
4. Don’t describe your company as the “Uber for X.”
Your elevator pitch will make or break you, and something as generic as the “Uber for X” or “PayPal for Y” isn’t going to make you stand out. A VC will decide whether or not to meet with you based solely on what you share in your first email, and what they read should be unique. Here’s what to include:
- "This is what my company does." No comparisons, please.
- "This is the traction we’re seeing." Include the number of customers currently paying for or using your product and the total addressable market (TAM).
- "This is a brief background on the team involved." Teams that have already created successful businesses together are exciting to a VC.
That’s it. If you do it right, this information can even serve as your executive summary. If someone wants more, they’ll ask for it.
5. Court your co-founder.
We spend our entire lives searching for the right life partner, yet entrepreneurs are known to “rush in” when it comes to linking arms with co-founders. The love story usually goes like this: An entrepreneur gets a referral for a co-founder or high-level leader, meets with them the next day, and the two click instantly and tweet their love to one another. They say their vows the following Tuesday.
My best advice is to not rush into this type of partnership. I’ve seen an incredible number of early stage companies fail due to team issues. You will spend more time with this person than your actual significant other, so clock hours with them, get to know them outside of work, meet their families, etc. Courting a co-founder should take just as long as courting a mate.
In the end, witnessing what one shouldn’t do as a new startup founder is just as valuable as learning the ropes from good examples. I’m lucky to have the insights I do from watching the movie over and over again, but there’s still a learning curve. VCs see into companies 500 feet deep: Your job as an entrepreneur is to know all that lies below.
