The Goal Standard Challenge

5 Ways to Learn Resilience This Week During the Goal Standard Challenge

Things will get tough this week. You'll get tougher.
5 Ways to Learn Resilience This Week During the Goal Standard Challenge
Image credit: filadendron | Getty Images
Entrepreneur Staff
Special Projects Director and Founder of This Dog's Life
4 min read

No one ever said achieving a goal was easy. It can daunting, frustrating and disappointing. Fortunately, for everyone that is part of The Goal Standard Challenge --  an exclusive five-week program from Entrepreneur.com designed to help achieve your goals – we have plenty of top-notch experts, worksheets, support and resources at your disposal, helping you through this difficult time.

Last week, we focused on the Honeymoon Stage – helping you harness your energy to gain momentum – and now we are preparing you for the battle.

During this first week of the Fight Stage, you may be struggling a bit. Your energy may be diminishing, while procrastination kicks in.

Don't worry, we have your back. This week, we're here to show you how to overcome obstacles, stay focused and persevere.

We’ve got a number of ways to help you do just that, all outlined in the schedule below.

What to expect this week

Every day:

Daily articles, Worksheets and Checklists
To motivate, push and inspire you, we will share daily articles on our hub for The Goal Standard Challenge. There you’ll also find worksheets (ones designed and road-tested by our panel of experts) that you can customize for your plans and your needs.

Real-time support
Have you joined our  Facebook Group yet? You should. It’s the best way to meet people like you -- as well as chat with experts and our Entrepreneur editors -- to get the encouragement you need.  Join here.

Monday, February 6
How Negativity Can Help Propel You, Facebook Live Event, 1 p.m. ET

After the Honeymoon Stage, a surreal time, high-performance coach Todd Herman brings us back to reality – telling us to embrace negativity. Having worked with major athletes, executives and entrepreneurs, Todd shares with us how to become mentally tough and the power of flexibility.  

Tuesday, February 7
The 3 Types of Obstacles, Facebook Live Event, 1 p.m. ET
Productivity expert Chris Winfield explains the three types of obstacles we face: setbacks, roadblocks and defeats. Chris will help identify these patterns and shift people's mindset in order to achieve goals.

Wednesday, February 8
Get Past Resistance Live Event, 1 p.m. ET
Tune into watch accountability pro Ali Schiller share with us the three types of resistance and the need for an Emergency Response Plan.

Facebook Mini Challenge
The staff at Entrepreneur will be providing a mini-challenge during the middle of the week to get you motivated. For the Fight Stage, we asked be to share their trick, app or technique to help them stay focused. Keep an eye on our Facebook Group to learn more.

Friday, February 10
Blocks and Challenges, Facebook Live Event, 1 p.m. ET
Certified meditation teacher and entrepreneur Natalie MacNeil has run several multi-million dollar companies and says determining behavior patterns is key. She’ll provide individual coaching sessions to help people get unstuck, while others can learn from some of these self-sabotaging habits.  

About The Goal Standard Challenge:
The editors at Entrepreneur have reached out to numerous experts and dug through pages of research to design this comprehensive five-week program. With this preparation, you’ll understand the science of goal-setting and habit making, and be better prepared to achieve any goal. It’s just five weeks -- but it can better prepare you for anything that might come your way. If you haven't signed up for our five-week program you still have time. Just sign up below to get started.

