Special Events

Mark Your Calendars
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
1 min read

This story appears in the January 1996 issue of Business Start-Ups magazine. Subscribe »

National Variety Merchandise Show
February 17-20, Jacob K. Javits Convention Center, New York City. Contact Art Lupatkin, Miller Freeman Inc., 1 Penn Plaza, New York, NY 10119, (212) 615-2672.

Mid-America Restaurant, Soft Serve & Pizza Show
February 18-19, Greater Columbus Convention Center, Columbus, Ohio. Contact Peter Stern, Show Manager, Exhibition Productions Inc., P.O. Box 81845, Wellesley, MA 02181, (800) 909-SHOW.

Working Women's Survival Show
February 23-25, Cervantes Convention Center at America's Center, St. Louis. Includes seminars on start-ups and small businesses. Contact Gay Lynn Brodsky, Gerico Marketing, 14748 W. Center Rd., #302, Omaha, NE 68144, (402) 691-8889.

Entrepreneur Magazine's Small Business Expo
February 24-25, Los Angeles Convention Center. Contact Mark Naylor, Entrepreneur Group, 2392 Morse Ave., Irvine, CA 92714, (714) 261-2325.

1996 Sales & Marketing Show & Conference
February 26-27, Marriott Marquis Hotel, New York City. Contact Russell Flagg, Flagg Management Inc., P.O. Box 4440, New York, NY 10163, (212) 286-0333.

If you'd like your organization's upcoming event listed, write to "Special Events," Entrepreneur, 2392 Morse Ave., Irvine, CA 92714.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Starting, buying, or growing your small business shouldn’t be hard. Guidant Financial works to make financing easy for current and aspiring small business owners by providing custom funding solutions, financing education, and more.
Learn More

Related Books

The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Cannabis Capital

Cannabis Capital

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Starting a Business

Why This Entrepreneur Says Knowing Less Can Be Good for a New Business

Starting a Business

Telltale Signs That You Shouldn't Be Raising Venture Capital

Starting a Business

Starting a Business Isn't What You Think. Here's What to Expect Instead.