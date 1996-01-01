Special Events
This story appears in the January 1996 issue of Business Start-Ups magazine. Subscribe »
National Variety Merchandise Show
February 17-20, Jacob K. Javits Convention Center, New York City. Contact Art Lupatkin, Miller Freeman Inc., 1 Penn Plaza, New York, NY 10119, (212) 615-2672.
Mid-America Restaurant, Soft Serve & Pizza Show
February 18-19, Greater Columbus Convention Center, Columbus, Ohio. Contact Peter Stern, Show Manager, Exhibition Productions Inc., P.O. Box 81845, Wellesley, MA 02181, (800) 909-SHOW.
Working Women's Survival Show
February 23-25, Cervantes Convention Center at America's Center, St. Louis. Includes seminars on start-ups and small businesses. Contact Gay Lynn Brodsky, Gerico Marketing, 14748 W. Center Rd., #302, Omaha, NE 68144, (402) 691-8889.
Entrepreneur Magazine's Small Business Expo
February 24-25, Los Angeles Convention Center. Contact Mark Naylor, Entrepreneur Group, 2392 Morse Ave., Irvine, CA 92714, (714) 261-2325.
1996 Sales & Marketing Show & Conference
February 26-27, Marriott Marquis Hotel, New York City. Contact Russell Flagg, Flagg Management Inc., P.O. Box 4440, New York, NY 10163, (212) 286-0333.
If you'd like your organization's upcoming event listed, write to "Special Events," Entrepreneur, 2392 Morse Ave., Irvine, CA 92714.