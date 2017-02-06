Budget2017

'Rural Focus With Infrastructure Development Will Bring True Development'

Image credit: Shutterstock
Guest Writer
Founder & Chairman, Welspun Group
2 min read
Welspun Group, a multinational company whose core industries are steel, energy, and textile,  called Arun Jaitley's Budget in the right direction.

 “This is a budget with a positive spirit and with an intention to increase transparencies across the board. There is a lot of focus on infrastructure, housing, agriculture and rural development, which is a very good thing considering that 70 percent of India lives in rural areas and that’s where the focus of the development should be.

The budget’s focus on infrastructure development – within the country and also exporting it – is a very positive step. Infrastructure development creates jobs, better standard of living, and boosts the local economy. The rural focus combined with infrastructure development is what will bring about true development. It’s a very positive thought process.

The budget’s strong focus on human development and youth skills development will directly improve the manufacturing sector, which is a welcome step. The proposed launch of ‘Swayam’ in exhaustive ICT courses and ‘Sankalp’ for skill development of youth are steps that will positively impact the nation’s overall productivity in general and the manufacturing sector in specific.

The focus on Mahila Shakti Kendras is a strong step. We’ve realized this through our own programmes in Aanganwadis in several areas of Gujarat that has benefited scores of women.

Overall, the budget is in the right direction and with the right intentions.”

Welspun is one of India's fastest growing conglomerates, doing business in over 50 countries with 24,000 employees and over 100,000 shareholders. 

