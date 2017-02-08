This Tech Certification Can Keep Your Business Competitive

Entrepreneur has an affiliate partnership with StackCommerce so we may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.
While it’s common for companies and business owners to ask of nothing but the best from their sales, marketing and product teams, occasionally IT security can fall by the wayside. But investing in IT certification training is especially crucial considering all the security breaches that have occurred over the last year (Yahoo’s and LinkedIn’s hacks resulted in hundreds of millions of compromised accounts).
Any company that is serious about preserving its reputation should stay up to date on the latest security measures, and that means ensuring IT teams are up to date with the latest certifications. Granted, trainings can get pricey for companies where certifications are concerned—so for budding entrepreneurs, a good place to start is this affordable CompTIA-IT Certification Career Advancement bundle.
This training covers the Network+, Security+, Cloud Essentials, and other industry-recognized certification exams—credentials that serve as proof that you’ve mastered fundamental IT security concepts. Anyone who dives into these methodologies will learn sophisticated methods of IT security, and be able to apply them to safeguard their companies’ resources.
In other words, you (and your employees) will get the knowledge you need to succeed in IT security, with the flexibility to fit it into your schedule and learn on your own time.
