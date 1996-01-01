On Guard

Money-management strategies
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
2 min read

This story appears in the January 1996 issue of Business Start-Ups magazine. Subscribe »

Beware of strangers wanting to invest in your business. If the offer sounds too good to be true, it probably is, says James B. Hunt, national practice leader of investigative services for accounting firm Price Waterhouse LLP in Los Angeles.

Hunt cites two common scams entrepreneurs often fall prey to. In the first, called "bankruptcy bust-out," someone offers to buy your company using the note payable method, in which you hold a promissory note secured by common stock in the company. "The new owner abuses all the creditor relationships and runs credit and supplier accounts up to the limit," says Hunt. "They also clean out the cash in the company by paying out bonuses or advances to stockholders and shipping all inventory out of state to sell and convert into cash."

Finally, he or she declares bankruptcy, leaving you with a worthless promissory note. The scam can take as little as a couple of months to accomplish.

In the "advance fee" scam-prevalent in the high-tech industry-a growing company needing capital is approached by a money broker. The broker agrees to provide funding and draws up an official-looking document. But there are warning signs of a scam: Typically, no law firm is involved, and there is a joint escrow account with the broker controlling the escrow instructions. You are asked to pay an advance fee into the escrow account; when you do, the broker changes the escrow instruction to gain access to the money.

To avoid becoming a victim, do your due diligence, urges Hunt. "Know who you are doing business with," he says. "Investigate them, even if they're recommended by a friend or family member."

Contact Source

Price Waterhouse LLP, 400 S. Hope St., Los Angeles, CA 90071, (213)236-4520;

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Starting, buying, or growing your small business shouldn’t be hard. Guidant Financial works to make financing easy for current and aspiring small business owners by providing custom funding solutions, financing education, and more.
Learn More

Related Books

The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Cannabis Capital

Cannabis Capital

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Starting a Business

How a Surfing Trip Evolved Into a Business With a 9-Digit Valuation

Starting a Business

The Complete, 12-Step Guide to Starting a Business

Starting a Business

Here's What It's Like to Be on 'Elevator Pitch'