Stock Options

This story appears in the January 1996 issue of Business Start-Ups magazine. Subscribe »

Keeping track of the stock market and business news worldwide just got easier, thanks to several new wireless communication services. Two noteworthy ones:

Notable Technologies' Septor Financial Information Service enables you to select up to 75 stocks on which you'll receive price quotes and news that might impact their values. The information is relayed via an alphanumeric pager or palmtop computer. The Septor pager costs $150 with a $29.95 monthly service charge; the service is also available through AT&T Wireless Messaging, PageNet and SkyTel.

CNBC Market Page is targeted at people seeking general business news and stock updates. The service consists of business news headlines from around the world, an update on the New York Stock Exchange's top 50 stocks every 15 minutes, and CNBC business features. The service is accessible in 230 metropolitan areas in the United States and Canada.

Purchasing the service directly from the Wireless Broadcast Network costs $165 for the pager and activation. The monthly subscription rate ranges from $14.95 to $18.95.

Contact Sources

Notable Technologies, (800) 814-4214, (206) 455-4040;

Wireless Broadcast Network, (800) 972-4261, fax: (407) 739-3683.

