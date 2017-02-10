Lifestyle

Cook Smart: Bosch Series 8 Cooking Range

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Cook Smart: Bosch Series 8 Cooking Range
Image credit: Bosch
Bosch Series 8 Cooking Range
Entrepreneur Staff
1 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

“We believe the perfect built-in appliance should be designed for one thing above all else: to make your time in the kitchen as pleasant as possible.” This guiding principle of German multinational Bosch shines through in its new Series 8 cooking range.

Comprising of ovens, steamers, built-in coffee machines, and warming drawers, the appliances are engineered to impress, with the designs for all the products being consistent across the entire range. The intuitive control wheel and the TFT-touch display add to the ease of cooking- no matter how complicated the dish, a small turn of the wheel is all you need to adjust settings.

Besides the aesthetics, the Series 8 ovens also boast of the PerfectBake and PerfectRoast smart sensors that automatically regulate temperature and length of time while cooking- a boon for novice cooks, easing the process of monitoring the dish.

Related: Smart Home: Blossom Masters The Waterworks

More from Entrepreneur

Learn to be a better leader and develop successful marketing and branding strategies with Dr. Patti Fletcher's help.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Unfiltered

Unfiltered

Buy From
The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Lifestyle

The Executive Selection: Dolce&Gabbana

Lifestyle

3 Energy-Draining Habits That Undermine Your Health and Waste Your Money

Lifestyle

The Executive Selection: Carl F. Bucherer