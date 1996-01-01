Loan Star

Money-management strategies
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
1 min read

This story appears in the January 1996 issue of Business Start-Ups magazine. Subscribe »

A record number of small-business loans were made through the Small Business Administration (SBA) during fiscal year 1995. One key reason, believes Mike Stamler of the SBA, was the nationwide rollout of the LowDoc loan program.

According to Stamler, 56 percent of the 55,600 loans made in 1995 were through the LowDoc program. In fact, more of these loans for under $100,000 were given in one year than the total number of SBA loans made since 1993.

LowDoc's one-page application has cut down on the amount of paperwork required, making the loans more profitable for lenders and inspiring them to increase loan volume.

Contact Source

SBA, (800) 8-ASK-SBA;

More from Entrepreneur

Learn to be a better leader and develop successful marketing and branding strategies with Dr. Patti Fletcher's help.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Got an Awesome New Business Idea? Here's What to Do Next.

Starting a Business

5 Lessons to Follow as You Take Your Product to Market