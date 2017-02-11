Taiwan & India - The Smart City Mission Could Be the Next Big Opportunity

February 11, 2017 2 min read

The Indian government has been endeavouring to become more flexible to foreign investments and collaborations over the last two years. The likes of Digital India and Smart City initiatives have opened up doors for foreign collaborations and in-house opportunities.

Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA), the Taiwanese Government Body promoting trade between Taiwan and other countries today, invited Indian ICT companies to participate at COMPUTEX 2017, slated for May 30th to June 3rd, 2017 at Taipei, Taiwan.

In an interview with Entrepreneur, Thomas Huang, deputy director of TAITRA's exhibition department, spoke about how his country's new foreign policy can help unlock new business opportunities with India.

Taiwan's New Southbound Policy, introduced by President Tsai Ing-wen seeks to promote the country's ties with the 10 ASEAN nations, which includes India.

"I think the new policy stands important especially when India has huge populations with immense market potential. The global competitiveness of the country in the software space is also very well-known. Taiwan has expertise in hardware production and I guess we have a very good opportunity for Taiwan to work with India," Thomas said.

Talking about policies that draw their interest, Thomas mentioned that the Smart City Mission has the potential of the integrating software and hardware technology.

Taiwanese hardware companies could collaborate with India on healthcare and Smart City hardware requirements like autonomous vehicles, IoT devices in cars and smart security requirements, he adds.

Dealing with Regulations

Thomas spoke in length about organizing a summit wherein Taiwanese companies, who have previously worked in India, could share their experience about working and dealing with Indian regulations and working system. This he believes could help bring more collaboration between the two countries.

COMPUTEX 2017 will see leading exhibitors such as Dell, Intel, Microsoft, Supermicro, Nvidia from the USA, ARM from UK, Socionext from Japan, Micronics from Korea, Hisense from China.