Word Perfect
This story appears in the January 1996 issue of Business Start-Ups magazine. Subscribe »
The information Age has made effective written communication more critical than ever. In addition to the traditional formal business letter sent via standard mail, there is a growing variety of electronic options for transmitting written messages. Whatever method you use to send your message, the results of your correspondence will depend a great deal on how well you communicate your intent.
Rosalie Maggio, author of How to Say It: Choice Words, Phrases, Sentences & Paragraphs for Every Situation (Prentice Hall), offers these tips for strong letter-writing:
- Know what you want to accomplish before you start writing. "You need to be able to describe what your letter is about in one sentence, " Maggio says. "If you can't do that, you're not focused enough."
- Write your letter-and then cut it by one-third. "The simpler and clearer it is, the more powerful it is," Maggio says.
"People are busy, and they get impatient if they have to wade through a lot of extra words." Edit out extraneous material that is not directly related to the purpose of the letter
- Visualize the person you're writing to. Even if it's someone you've never met, keep a picture of the recipient in your mind. It will help you focus your writing on that person and his or her concerns rather than on yourself-and that increases your chance of getting the results you want.