Highway Robbery
This story appears in the January 1996 issue of Business Start-Ups magazine. Subscribe »
As the number of individuals and companies traveling on the information superhighway increases, so do the incidents of computer-related crimes. Is your system at risk?
Only if your computer is set up with a two-way connection to the Internet, says Ted Beck, MIS manager for DeVilbiss Air Power Co., a manufacturing company in Jackson, Tennessee. "If you just log on to the Internet through a service provider, it's like walking into a shop, looking around and walking out. No one else on the 'Net can get into your system" Beck Explains.
However a computer system with a two-way Internet connection should be independent of the system that contains confidential information. If that's not possible, Beck advise, install "fire wall" software that crates a barricade which outsiders can't cross.
When programming your fire wall, Beck adds, make sure at least two people know the configuration. This prevents an employee from setting up a break in the wall that he or she may use later.
Contact Source
Devilbiss Air Power Co., 213 Industrial Dr., Jackson, TN 38301, (901) 423-7009;