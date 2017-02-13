5 Key Hiring Trends Observed in the Software Industry Space in India

February 13, 2017 4 min read

The Indian Software Industry is one of the most progressive industry in India, but we all have noticed a bit of downfall during the financial year 2016. This downfall had a great impact on the hiring trends as well. We expect with the rising demands, this year we’ll see an increase in the hiring in software industry as per the data shared by some of the top employers and their predictions. Those days are gone when the software companies used to do bulk hiring via campus recruitments. In today’s era, the software companies turn to digital media for hiring.

Let us now narrate some of the trends in the software industry basis the academic qualification. Considering hiring trends in the software industry, engineers top the list as qualified with 57% employment opportunities, who are then followed by mixed graduates with 24% employment opportunities. Next, the industry considers management candidates and provides 14% employment opportunities to them. The diploma holders have 4% opportunity share, whereas vocational aspirants get only 1.46% share of the employment.

Talking about the skills which the HR professionals consider while hiring in the software industry would be the following:

The industry professionals consider 5.88% Adaptability, 35.29% Integrity and Values as well as Result-Orientation, 23.53% Cultural Fitment, 17.65% Communication Skills, 11.76% Domain Expertise and 5.88% Numerical and Logical Ability, are some of the most important skills while hiring.

The 5 current hiring trends in the software industry are as follows:

In the past few years, the software companies used to hire extra workforce without the actual requirement through bulk campus recruitment. But nowadays, the companies follow on-time hiring. The companies hire when the requirement arises. Earlier the companies used to hire everyone at one go, but today, the companies give notice and make announcements for the late joining date(s), as per their requirement to every candidate hired during campus placements. Despite the previous trend of hiring at the end of the academic year, the software companies hire as per their requirements, like once during the mid-year and next batch at the end of the academic year. Cross-industry hiring is also one of the trends in the software industry. Nowadays 12% of the hiring is completed through cross-industry hiring. Compared to the previous trends, today's hiring process of software industry differs demand-supply.

I’ve also seen numerous trends and techniques used by these hiring professionals at the time of hiring. I’ve also discussed about the tools and techniques used by some of the top professionals of multiple companies in the software industry. As per these professionals, they consider 24% as an internal referral for hiring, 21% depends on job portals, 15% professionals depend on social media, 14% depends on campus hiring, 11% depends on job consultants and 10% depends on hiring made through the company websites.

These days' startups provide more opportunities in the software industry which contribute in boosting the hiring rate. Increased hiring has changed the trends of hiring in the industry. As per today’s trend, the focus of hiring in the software industry has changed to automation which has affected the employment opportunities for fresher’s. At times, the fresher finds the automation jobs like cloud computing, artificial intelligence a bit difficult to work on.

We should make a clear note that the hiring trends in the software industry have changed with the new era of automation and technology. The economy has also affected the hiring trends of the industry. The methods used for hiring in the industry are more about the digital hiring, rather through campus hiring and bulk hiring is also not so common these days. The focus of hiring professionals has shifted from knowledge based hiring for various processes in the software industry to the aspirants having knowledge about automation used in the industry.