Name Your Price

When your business is international, know what costs to factor in your pricing.

June 5, 2000 1 min read

One of the most difficult aspects of taking your business international is pricing products. According to Marcia Youel Smith, president of Reston, Virginia-based Columbia Cascade Inc., which produces software used by associations, educators and government agencies to calculate export pricing, international pricing is a two-step process.

First, find a base price that takes into account the additional expenses you incur just by crossing borders. These include:

international market research

export distribution fees and sales commissions

international advertising and marketing

translation

product modifications to comply with international standards

packaging that meets export requirements

export consulting, accounting and legal fees

Then, once you have a specific international customer to quote for, you have to consider the costs particular to getting your goods to that company, such as:

shipping and handling (packing, marking, labeling, consolidating and containerizing)

preparing export documents, certifications and licenses

compiling export shipment documents

insurance certifications and policies

dangerous/hazardous materials declarations and certifications

freight-forwarder, consignee, customhouse-broker and/or consulate fees

"Pricing can be a confusing task," Smith concedes, "but you get better at it once you're familiar with all the factors."