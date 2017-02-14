Check Out the Trailer for Apple's New Reality Show 'Planet of the Apps'

Look out Shark Tank -- Apple is launching its own entrepreneurial pitch show, Planet of the Apps, in which entrepreneurs will pitch their new app ideas to a panel of famous judges.
The reality show will feature a host of celebrity judges, including Gary Vaynerchuk, Jessica Alba, Gwyneth Paltrow and Will.i.am, who originally pitched the show to Apple. Aspiring entrepreneurs will pitch their app ideas to the four judges, who will decide whether they want to mentor the proposed companies.
Once the apps are built, the companies will head into a funding round, where they will pitch to VC fund Lightspeed Venture Partners and have the chance to raise up to $10 million.
The show will launch on Apple Music this spring. In the meantime, check out its first trailer below.
Rose Leadem
Rose Leadem is an online editorial assistant at Entrepreneur Media Inc.
