In The Stars

A sneak peek at small business in 1996

This story appears in the January 1996 issue of Business Start-Ups magazine.

You've heard the predictions from trend trackers, economists and financial analysts. This month, we look to the stars-with the help of Chicago Astrologer Del O'Connor Norwood. She offers the following predictions for small business in 1996:

It's going to be an unusual year. According to Norwood, three of the slow-moving planets (Saturn, Uranus and Pluto) will change signs, shaking things up along the way.

Next year's business environment will be a volatile one. So entrepreneurs should watch their personal and professional investments closely.

There will be major financial changes. According to Norwood, a new pattern of eclipses begins next year, and each eclipse will affect the United States, the Federal Reserve and the New York Stock Exchange. "Unfriendly astrological connections" will stir the money pot, she says.

In May, the Federal Reserve will take some unpopular action that will affect taxes in the future. Anyone thinking of starting or expanding a business in 1996 "should allow more of a cash reserve than they think they'll need," says Norwood.

Inflation will continue to creep upward. You might not have needed a crystal ball to predict this one.

Lest you envision a bleak year ahead, Norwood says certain time periods are more likely to be prosperous than others: For instance, she says September will be a universally good month for all kinds of businesses.