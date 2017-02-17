Starting a Company Selling Innerware Can Be Tough in India. #7 Tips For Aspirants

February 17, 2017 4 min read

We launched Under Cover Lingerie for the Indian market at the end of 2011 at the onset of the online shopping boom. Its been a long journey with days when I felt great about what we were creating, to nights when all I wanted to do was curl up in a ball and quit. Through it all, there have been amazing lessons and a learning curve that could not have been achieved in a larger organization. I am quickly listing a few of these for the benefit of anyone who may want to enter the segment of lingerie. God knows we women need more options!