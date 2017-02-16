Small Businesses

Investors Are Falling Back in Love With SMEs. Here's Why

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Investors Are Falling Back in Love With SMEs. Here's Why
Image credit: BSE-SME
Entrepreneur Staff
Correspondent, Entrepreneur Asia Pacific
3 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

The part of market which often remains hidden from headlines is back in game with a lot better than many would think.

Since the launch of the BSE-SME segment, which was nearly about five years ago, the platform has witnessed an upsurge in companies filing draft papers for Initial Public Offers (IPOs). In the shorter span of time, some of the Indian SMBs have generated huge chunks of returns; with the best of its examples are Chandigarh-based Superfine Knitters Ltd., Kushal Tradelink, Supernova, Autumn and MCL.

According to the data of BSE-SME, this is to note that amongst the list of 200 companies in BSE-SME, in which 164 are already listed, and from that 164, 23 have been migrated to BSE’s main board, clearly shows that investors are keeping their focus on Indian SMEs post budget of the year.

Despite the reasons of having not so high capital structures and lack of transparency, there is a notable increase in investors betting on Small and medium enterprises. But what makes SMEs a niche focus is despite the high risk factor in Indian market, the earning potential is high in market.

Listed are the #5 reasons which disclose the fact why investors should continue investing in SMEs.

  • Good choice for making fixed returns

Investors, who are looking for companies suggest high return potential, should take the league forward with Indian Small and Medium Enterprises. Deeper understanding about the companies in this segment may prove to be profitable exercise for investors who are looking to invest in a bid to get fixed returns.  

  • Going Viable Digitally

Going digitally viable is a game-changer strategy which most of the SMEs have opted these days. A push of government to small and medium enterprises in Budget 2017 is also raising opportunities for small enterprises to create a big online marketplace. Even lot of global giants like Google and Facebook are encouraging Indian SMEs to go digitally stronger and tech-driven.

  • Positive impact on economy

Union Budget 2017 has been a welcoming year in favor of SMEs as we see rapidly increasing prospectus for IPOs in Asia’s biggest stock exchange board i.e. BSE in SME segment. Deduction in corporate tax rates and also a cut in Income Tax slabs have made an optimistic atmosphere for investments in SMEs’ market. Apparently, the Budget 2017 is quite an economically profitable one in the point of view SMEs in India, which encourages more investment in the said segment.  

  • Dawn of 2017 with key emerging trends

Year 2017 dawned with a variety of new emerging trends for small and medium enterprises which are going to upraise the investments in SMEs. Key trends like crowdfunding and niche ideas in smaller business industry will keep the confidence of small business owners up on scale. With lot of ways now in financing small business owners can possibly take a good lead in market.

  • Big Boost to SMEs from Government

At the cusp of 2016 and at the dawn of 2017, Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave a little hint to country about encouraging SMEs and MSMEs in his 31st December speech, which has remained the confidence up of a lot of investors in market. With tax relaxation and new incentives offered to small business owners, the government is also boosting SMEs to capture a big market space. 

More from Entrepreneur

Dustin's experience and expertise can help you monetize your message, build a marketing strategy and connect with influencers.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Buy From
The Innovation Mentality

The Innovation Mentality

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Habits

Million Dollar Habits

Buy From
Simplify: How the Best Businesses in the World Succeed

Simplify: How the Best Businesses in the World Succeed

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Small Businesses

What Sets an Accelerator Apart From the Office-Space Crowd

Small Businesses

What Tariffs Mean for Small Businesses

Small Businesses

4 Things You Should Do to Prepare Your Small Business for 2018