To Die For

Is your business hazardous to your health?

May 31, 2000 1 min read

This story appears in the January 1996 issue of Business Start-Ups magazine. Subscribe »

Unless you're of the excessively morbid variety, dying is probably not high on your to-do list. However, recent statistics show that the self-employed are twice as likely as employees to die on the job.

According to a recent survey by the Census of Fatal Occupational Injuries, approximately 10 out of every 100,000 entrepreneurs were killed on the job in 1993, compared with five of every 100,000 employees.

Common casualties of business include owners of retail establishments, such as convenience stores, grocery stores and restaurants, who die primarily of homicides. Employers were the victims of 22 percent of homicides, compared with a 16 percent ratio of employees; gunshot wounds were the most common cause of death in employers.

Guy Toscano, program manager for the Census, identifies a common thread among these homicide victims: "They work alone, handling money, late in the evening," he says. Considering entrepreneurship is becoming more popular and crime is expected to escalate, Toscano predicts the number of entrepreneurial deaths will likely increase. So, as your risk intensifies, a little common sense is called for: Put your money in a safe place, take precautions, be aware of your surroundings-and go home early for once.

Contact Source

Fitness Products Council, 200 Castlewood Dr., North Palm Beach, FL 33408, (407) 842-4100;