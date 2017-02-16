Check Out These Surprisingly Great President Day Deals

Entrepreneur has an affiliate partnership with TechBargains so we may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.
President's Day weekend is upon us and the deal editors at TechBargains are already seeing early President's Day sales on electronics, computers, and TVs roll in. So far, the deals look excellent with computer deals that are better than Black Friday and TV deals that are on par.
Act fast as stock is limited and these discounts will not last.
Dell Inspiron 15 5000 Intel Core i7-6500U 15.6" 1080p Laptop (8GB/1TB) for $549 (Orig. $845)
Take 29 percent off the $769 retail price off using coupon code "EXTRA190". For $549, this offers the perfect combination of affordability and performance. This Inspiron 5000 series laptop features a fast Intel Core i7 processor, 1080p full high definition display, 8GB RAM, Windows 7 Professional (also includes Windows 10 Pro license) and AMD Radeon R5 discrete graphics. For all these features we would expect you would pay north of $650, even on sale.
Dell XPS Tower 8910 Intel Core i5 Quad Windows 10 Pro Desktop for $499.99 (Orig. $749.99)
Use code: XPS499. If you were looking for a desktop that has sleek design, power and the newest generation for upgrades, then Dell's XPS Tower has to be your top choice. These XPS desktops are favorites for workstations, home offices or just about anything. For those who want to game or do more intense multimedia work, this rig will support a full-size video card up to 225w, which will satisfy all but the most demanding gamer.
Up to a $500 Dell Gift card on Vizio TVs at Dell
Dell has some Black Friday-quality TV deals this President's Day. These TVs match the same low price we see online and include a bonus Dell gift card which you can use on anything Dell sells: PS4s, home entertainment, and obviously computers. Here are a few of the best deals so far.
Playstation 4 Slim Uncharted 4 Bundle + Extra Controller for $249.99 (Orig. $349.99)
If you haven't gotten a PS4 yet then this is the best deal you can get. Not only is this a $50 price drop from $300, it also includes a bonus controller (valued at $50). The Uncharted 4 included game is one of the best games in recent memory and is sure to please those who aren't gamers. Even if you do not play games, the PS4 is an powerful entertainment addition for playing Blu-rays and easily handles streaming YouTube or Netflix in HD.
Zinus Memory Foam 12" Mattress: Queen Size for only $229 (Orig. $289.99)
These Zinus Foam mattresses are a steal compared to the so-called President's Day sales. You might normally expect to spend around $500 for a twin-size traditional coil mattress with box spring. However, for less than half that price, you can get a queen-size mattress. The low price doesn't mean low quality. This has more than 4,000 Amazon reviews with a solid 4.5 out of 5 average rating. Many reviewers compare it favorable to Tempu-Pedics that range in the $2,000 to $3,000 price range. Whether its an upgrade or you want to pamper your guests with an excellent bed this is easily the best deal we've seen on a bed this President's Day weekend.
1-Year NordVPN Anonymous VPN Service (PCmag Editor's Choice) for $48 (use code: GEEK50).
If you travel or use your computer on public Wi-Fi then using a virtual private network (VPN) is a must. If you deal with any sort of sensitive information like banking, financials or just want to be sure your identity and your information is secure then a VPN is the way to do it. At $48 it is one of the best price we've seen for a highly rated VPN that won PCMag's Editors' Choice.
Instant Pot IP-LUX60 V3 Stainless Steel Electric Pressure Cooker for $79.99 (Orig. $99.99)
The Instant Pot electric pressure cookers are our favorite kitchen gadget. It makes incredible meals like braised meats, soups and stews in a fraction of the time. In our experience, meats come out more tender than cooking on a stove, plus it tends to be healthier than eating out since you know exactly what you are putting in. This is an updated model with new features that will perfectly boil eggs and make cakes.
Ultimate Web Hosting Package: Domain, Hosting, and Unlimited E-mail for $3/month at HostGator
If you wanted to put your business online, start up a side project or just create a blog and see what comes of it, then HostGator's Ultimate bundle is for you. For only $3 a month it gives you secure web hosting, unlimited emails and a domain name. HostGator is easy to use and includes 24/7 customer support to ensure you get set-up easily.
Bosch Icon Windshield Wiper Blades Sale - from $12.29 to $20.23 with 15% off Subscribe & Save
Bosch's Icon windshield wipers are regarded as one of the best wipers you can get for most cars. Most reviews agree that they are the among the best that also work for many different cars, consistently perform and last a while. We paid mor than $36 for a set of blades prior to the rainy season and if we had bought now we would have paid closer to $25. We recommend buying a set or two to close out the season and a replacement set for next year.
Willnorn Walker6 Wireless Bluetooth Headphones with Noise Cancellation & 36-Hour Playtime $34.99 (Orig. $69.99)
Use code: Code: AXTWIOB7. Wireless headphones can easily cost you upwards of $100. For about a third of that price you can try out these wireless headphones that include active noise cancellation which is a feature we don't see in headphones under $50. These will remove all distracting noises whether you are on a plane or just trying to get some work done.
Disclosure: This is brought to you by the Entrepreneur Partner Studio. Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, we may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.