The Art of Creating Surreal Experiences with Summit Series Founder Elliott Bisnow

There are a few people in this world who are magic makers.
You know who I’m talking about -- the ones who make things happen that just seem out of this world.
I met one of them a few years back on a cruise ship, but it wasn’t an ordinary cruise. It was the first ever Summit at Sea cruise and Elliott Bisnow was one of the founders who made it happen.
I still remember it as one of the highlights of my life. I met some of the most incredible people on that ship, and the whole experience profoundly impacted me.
As the years have gone by, I’ve watched Elliott create more and more magic, especially with what Summit is creating at Powder Mountain in Utah.
So when we finally had the chance to sit down for a conversation on The School of Greatness, I couldn’t wait to get into his mind and learn how he comes up with these ideas.
Elliott is a true adventurer, and his results prove what’s possible when you believe in something that doesn’t exist yet.
If you’re a big dreamer, get excited to expand your mind as you listen to Episode 445 with Summit Series Founder Elliott Bisnow.
Lewis Howes
Lewis Howes is the author of The School of Greatness. He is a lifestyle entrepreneur, business coach and keynote speaker. A former professional football player and two-sport All-American, he is a current USA Men's National Han...
