Donald Trump

Why This Expert Says Trump's Cyber Policy Could Be 'Remarkably Boring'

A Department of Homeland Security official suggests the White House cyber security order could be remarkably pedestrian.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Why This Expert Says Trump's Cyber Policy Could Be 'Remarkably Boring'
Image credit: Christopher Halloran | Shutterstock
Software Analyst
2 min read
This story originally appeared on PCMag

If leaked drafts are any indication, the Trump administration's forthcoming cyber policy will likely be similar to those of previous presidents, a former Homeland Security official said here at RSA.

"I actually think we have some decent clues. We've seen a couple of different leaked drafts of a cyber order," said Stewart Baker, former Department of Homeland Security Assistant Secretary for Policy under George W. Bush. "Compared to the [other executive] orders that were actually signed, they are remarkably boring and responsible."

 

Assuming something like the leaked draft orders are eventually signed by the president, the new policy will build on those from the Obama and Bush administrations, Baker speculated.

The first leak was "very procedural very respectful of cabinet ... responsibilities and not a know-it-all kinda document," Baker said. Specifically, it calls for a series of reports about various areas of cyber-security policy. The second leaked draft document called for more action, but still very measured action in the form of plans to harden security measures.

Both were "very thoughtful and pretty consistent with past practices and with an orderly process," Baker said.

That might come as a relief to security experts watching an administration that has, at times, seemed to move faster than Washington might have expected. President Trump's travel ban executive order sparked protests across the country, and drew criticism from the tech industry.

It's also a departure from other aggressive policies introduced by the new administration. The new head of the FCC, for example, has been a critic of the agency's net neutrality rules.

But issues of cyber security have taken an increasingly large role on the world stage. In 2015, Chinese state-sponsored hackers were accused of stealing data from the US Office of Personnel Management, which contained information on millions of current and former government employees. More recently, the Obama administration levied sanctions against Russia in response to reports from U.S. intelligence that the country tampered in the 2016 presidential election.

More from Entrepreneur

Kathleen, Founder and CEO of Grayce & Co, a media and marketing consultancy, can help you develop a brand strategy, build marketing campaigns and learn how to balance work and life.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Donald Trump

President Trump Does This Every Morning -- and There's a Scientific Reason You Should, Too

Donald Trump

Trump: Apple to Build '3 Big Plants' in U.S.

Donald Trump

The Real Price Tag of Trump's Mar-a-Lago Trips Is Sobering to Small Businesses