The Runners Up For Connected Cars 2017 Are Here. Who Will Be The Winner?

February 22, 2017

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

New innovations are transforming the automobile sector at an intense pace. The automobile industry is bringing in new features every year into a number of categories like safety, navigation, infotainment and efficiency. Under the automobile sector, cars are rapidly being transformed through the connected technology which allows owners to get updates on car needs, maintenance and service schedules.

Technically, the idea about connected cars sounds positive, but there are some unknown glitches like infrastructure, privacy and hacking surrounding this sector.

Global automakers are forming partnerships and cashing in on connected car technology that is set to radically change the industry. For companies like Google and Microsoft, getting this technology into as many vehicles as possible will help them collect a better data that can help drivers stay safe and connected while driving on the road.

Given below are three leading players in the connected car segment:

Tata Motors & Microsoft Collaborate To Bring Connected Vehicles in India:

Tata Motors has partnered with Microsoft India for bringing in artificial intelligence (AI), advanced machine learning, and the Internet of Things (IoT) capabilities on the global hyper-scale Azure cloud.The first car showcasing the vision for these enhanced driving experiences will be unveiled at the 87th Geneva International Motor Show on 7th March 2017.

The collaboration between Tata Motors is a strategic agreement to redefine connected and personalized driving experiences for Indian customers. The collaboration will traverse the digital and physical worlds and create a highly personalised, smart and safer driving experience across the digital life of a vehicle owner.

Hyundai and Cisco Partner to Focus on Connected Car Platform :

Hyundai Motor Company is increasing developments in connected car technology platform by collaborating with Cisco . Hyundai Motor and Cisco will collaborate to create a testing environment for vehicle simulation. The companies will cooperate on basic research to thoroughly analyze the flow of data and verify new technologies for connected cars. Moreover, Hyundai Motor will invest in cloud, big data analytics and connected car security technologies, with huge investment in research and development.

Renault-Nissan and Microsoft Team up to Develop Connected Car Service :

Renault-Nissan is the first auto manufacturer to commit to the Microsoft Connected Vehicle Platform. They will be using it to fuel the next-generation connected services in their cars. These cars will offer advanced navigation and driver support using Cortana and will provide predictive maintenance assistance with remote monitoring of car features.

At the 2017 Consumer Electronics Show, Nissan chairman of the board and chief executive officer Carlos Ghosn announced several technologies and partnerships as part of the Nissan Intelligent Mobility blueprint for transforming how cars are driven, powered, and integrated into wider society.