Top 6 Initiatives by Narendra Modi Govt in its 3 Years of #DigitalIndia

Modi Government has launched 6 e-portals yet to assist citizens in its three-years of governance.

February 24, 2017 5 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

From textbooks to e-learning channels to cash to digital transactions, India is gaining momentum in the adoption of digitization.

The three years of the Narendra Modi government have seen remarkable emphasis on the need to go digital. The government now projects India’s digital economy to grow from the current $270 billion to around $1 trillion in the next 5-7 years.

Ranked as the fastest growing economy in world, India is climbing up a digital ladder, wherein the government is heading up with a bunch of strong moves in revolutionizing the change in country. No standing in queues, or depending on middlemen for government documents, OPD appointments, or in banks anymore. The Cabinet Ministry of Information and Technology, is aiming to surpass all the difficulties of citizens by fast-tracking its groundbreaking initiative 'Digital India Programme'.

Whether it is an OPD appointment, government documentation work like passport, identification cards or digital transactions, everything is just a click away. As per Information and Technology minister, Ravi Shankar Prasad, India's digital economy is going to be $1 trillion economy in next five to seven years.

Post demonetization, Modi Government had launched 6 e-Portals to assist citizens. Let us take a look.

PayGov

To spread the use of e-governance in nation, this initiative of government intends to facilitate online provisions of all possible types of Government organizations to citizen services. PayGov is a platform that provides online payment services to citizens. Through this app, citizens of the country can easily make payments through varied modes in account of any government body or entities like Municipalities, govt. agencies, tax payments, public utilities etc. This government initiative is collaborated with NSDL Database Management Limited (NDML).

BHIM

Government launched this app post demonetization with its unique feature of UPI-based interface in the name of Bharat Interface for Money (BHIM) for the very first time in nation. BHIM is an initiative to enable fast, reliable and cashless payments through your smartphone. This app is the interoperable platform which lets you access the other UPI interfaces or apps of difference banks to transfer or receive money. Developed by National Payment Corporation of India (NPCI), BHIM app is a secured app created by Government of India to promote digital transactions.

Digital Locker

DigiLocker is fast becoming very popular. It is easy to use. Did you open you DigiLocker? #DigitalIndia pic.twitter.com/YDi2THd1e7 — Ravi Shankar Prasad (@rsprasad) February 14, 2017

Scheme ‘DigiLocker’ launched in February 2017 has garnered around 2 million registered users since the time of its launch. This initiative aims to minimize the usage of physical documents and enable the share of e-documents across agencies. Under this scheme, citizens can digitally upload and therefore store their documents in the form of soft copies, and digitally sign them using the e-sign facility. This scheme will play a major role in curbing many illegal practices; one of them would be the elimination of the usage of fake documents. This scheme ensures privacy, security and authorized access to citizens’ data.

E-sign

e-Sign is an easy way to sign all documents digitally. It saves your time and effort. #DigitalIndia pic.twitter.com/JUwfJUs6QJ — Ravi Shankar Prasad (@rsprasad) February 15, 2017

One can easily comprehend the objective of this initiative from its name. ‘e-Sign’ is the service that enables Aadhaar to digitally sign a document. Now, one does not need to be physically present to sign documents. With the registered contact number on Aadhar Card, citizens of India can easily e-sign documents on digital space.

e-Hospital

This service can help you get OPD appointments, lab reports and blood availability is government hospital across India. To now book OPD appointments online in government based hospitals, one can easily access ors.gov.in, which runs through digitalized Hospital Management Information System (HMIS). This portal uses patient’s mobile number registered with UIDAI to get appointment, or if mobile number is not registered then it uses patient’s name to provide Unique Health Identification Number (UHID).

Cyber Swachhta Kendra - Mkavach/AppSamvid

Launched Mkavach, an app to protect smartphones and tablets from hackers. pic.twitter.com/Gk71Mtc4ON — Ravi Shankar Prasad (@rsprasad) February 21, 2017

To run all the digitally secured interfaces, government has recently launched ‘Cyber Swachhta Kendra’ that is a new desktop and mobile-based security solution. Based on that initiative, government has also launched, ‘M-kavach/Samvid app’ for android devices to restrict all the unauthorized access to applications like mobile wallets, social media apps and a lot more. M-kavach is an anti-virus app which aims to run digitally secured interfaces.

Initiatives like, ‘BharatNet’ for rural web access and Swayam to promote online education are scheduled for 2017 and it would be interesting to see how the government implements it's plan to make the entire nation 'Digital India'.