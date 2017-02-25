Lifestyle

The Executive Selection: TAG Heuer

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
The Executive Selection: TAG Heuer
Image credit: TAG Heuer
Entrepreneur Staff
1 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

A collaboration between TAG Heuer and the Carrera Calibre 16 resulted in the TAG Heuer Carrera Caliber 16 Day- Date Chronograph Black Titanium watch. The lightweight piece features large minute indexes than usual for wearers who like to live life by the minute, as well as a titanium finish with a black PVD coating topped with a black ceramic bezel.

Source: TAG Heuer
Combining sleek black and vintage beige, there’s something nomadic about it, and we quite like the edge.

Related: Classic Connection: TAG Heuer Connected

More from Entrepreneur

David provides constructive insight to help businesses focus on their company growth, build brand awareness and know when and how to raise money.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Unfiltered

Unfiltered

Buy From
The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Lifestyle

The Executive Selection: Dolce&Gabbana

Lifestyle

3 Energy-Draining Habits That Undermine Your Health and Waste Your Money

Lifestyle

The Executive Selection: Carl F. Bucherer