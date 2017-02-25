The Executive Selection: TAG Heuer

February 25, 2017 1 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

A collaboration between TAG Heuer and the Carrera Calibre 16 resulted in the TAG Heuer Carrera Caliber 16 Day- Date Chronograph Black Titanium watch. The lightweight piece features large minute indexes than usual for wearers who like to live life by the minute, as well as a titanium finish with a black PVD coating topped with a black ceramic bezel.

Combining sleek black and vintage beige, there’s something nomadic about it, and we quite like the edge.

Related: Classic Connection: TAG Heuer Connected