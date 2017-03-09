9 Things You Should Be Doing Daily If You Want to Be More Successful in Business

The concept of success may seem large and overbearing -- but when you think about it, it means something different to each and every one of us. What it comes down to at the end of the day is how we visualize a path to success -- and what we ultimately do to hold ourselves accountable to that plan.
Nine entrepreneurs from the Young Entrepreneur Council (YEC) explain the habits they’ve put in place that they attribute to their success, and how those practices have gotten them to where they are today.
1. Continuously define success for yourself.
The foundation of this question lies in defining for yourself what success means, and regularly evaluating how you're doing against your own metrics. For me, it's based on freedom of my time and how I spend it. When I get to call the shots about when I work, where I work and what I'm doing with my time, that is success to me. -- Darrah Brustein, Network Under 40
2. Always continue learning.
I am constantly learning, and a dedication to self-growth is a big aspect of our company culture. No matter how successful you are, don’t grow complacent in your knowledge. Know you can always learn new things and add habits (like reading industry publications) that support that mentality into your routine. -- Chuck Cohn, Varsity Tutors
3. Keep your eyes open.
My industry, public relations, is one that moves fast. Tactics, practices and platforms change almost overnight. So I’ve learned to keep my eyes and ears open, not just for the things that are a front and center, but the patterns and ideas gaining popularity behind the scenes. It means I see trends before they happen, giving me a head start on others in the industry and giving my clients a competitive edge. -- Rakia Reynolds, Skai Blue Media
4. Be persistent.
It is so simple -- and some people are born with this trait while others need to learn it. Starting something risky often means getting told "no" countless times. The natural instinct is to stop trying and move onto something that is easier. Entrepreneurs, on the other hand learn from every "no," refine their tactics and persevere. This trait has given my business a lot of longevity. -- Robby Hill, HillSouth
5. Be generous.
The more you give, the more you get. People discover products and services through referrals. Relationships are all that matter to me in business, and the key to building relationships is to be of service and lead with generosity. Adding value without expectations is the only way I've succeeded as an entrepreneur. -- Rahul Varshneya, Arkenea
6. Use new technology to automate.
I'm a firm believer in finding technological answers to some of my business challenges. The more I can automate, the more clients I can serve. This not only leads to excellent growth, but allows me to scale my services to a larger population of prospects and customers. Seeking out new technology can help innovate your offerings and provide a better customer experience. -- Nicole Munoz, Start Ranking Now
7. Don't take yourself too seriously.
The key to success for me has always been balancing approaching my work seriously, while making sure that meant never taking myself too seriously. Doing so means you can make sure you're doing the best possible job and matching the stakes with passion and commitment, without getting distracted by your ego. -- Tomer Bar-Zeev, IronSource
8. Prioritize your customer's needs over your own.
Instead of pushing what you want to sell, find out what people want to buy, and sell that. It could be what you have is good but needs a different marketing tactic, or it might be necessary to shift your business model. This can be hard for founders who have a specific idea about a product or market, but success comes when you sell what people are buying, not what you think they should buy. -- Dan Golden, BFO (Be Found Online)
9. Create a daily "top five."
Every morning, I plan out the top five tasks I want to accomplish that day, and categorize them from high to low priority. As a business owner, the day-to-day to-do lists can more often than not feel never ending, so by breaking down what’s most important I can focus on those five tasks and not get overwhelmed feeling that everything that needs to be done that day. -- Bryanne Lawless, BLND Public Relations
