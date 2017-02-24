Need for Women Entrepreneurs

February 24, 2017 4 min read

Innovation has no gender line, yet women entrepreneurs often have to work harder and smarter to be recognized in an arena that is still mostly male dominated. Women have always been drivers behind great successes from time immortal. It is both fortunate and unfortunate that their contributions are being recognized only now. A strong woman understands that the gift such as logic, decisiveness, and strength are just as feminine as intuition and emotional connection

Educating a woman means educating a family. If you notice kids playing at home, the role of a mother is portrayed by her daughter where she only cooks and cleans. But now even kids notice that their mothers multitask. Indeed it requires immense efforts to manage the house, but to balance the house and business is a woman’s art.This is a way to impart knowledge to their kids which eventually will lead to the betterment of the coming generation.

Definition of Stress for woman Entrepreneursin today’s time:

"Different situations give birth to different types of stresses," There are multiple number of stress that a woman entrepreneur faces. Women go through altogether different stresses than men. There are 4 types of entrepreneurial role stresses: Financial stress, Role balance stress, Work overload stress and Resource inadequacy stress. Many studies have proved that woman entrepreneurs face problems of expectations from husband and in-laws. Finance is regarded as “life-blood” for any enterprise, be it big or small. However, women entrepreneurs suffer from shortage of finance on two counts. The dependence of woman on others increases as they do not have any assets which they solely own. This results in dependence of funds from external resource. Secondly women are considered less credit-worthy and are discouraged by banks for business loans. Hence they rely on savings more.

When I was growing up, I wanted to always worked towards making a difference in people’s life. I started my career at 14 when there was an opportunity to become a member of a new MLM in the markets like Amway &Oriflame. Then I started buying from wholesalers and selling them in exhibitions where I earned good profits. The desire to start earning and fund my own studies helped me to get into being an entrepreneur. My grandfather, Mr MakhanlalDamani, initiated me into this life. I spent 14 years in the stock market where I learnt how to make it big. I take pride in saying that through my venture Ias a woman entrepreneur have become the reason for change in many peoples life.

Government schemes:

Now days even the government has come up with multiple schemes which will benefit working woman, woman entrepreneurs, start-ups etc. to run their business smoothly. Being a mother, sister, daughter etc, Women entrepreneurs see the world through a different lens and, in turn, do things in a different manner. Multitasking has been in their blood since ages. Women-owned businesses enterprises are playing a more active role in society. India has a lot of examples of inspiring and significant business women in various fields Education, IT, Travel, Food, Beauty, Mass media, healthcare, telecommunications, property etc. This gives the overall employment scenario a major boost. If a woman has the personality, drive and street smarts, she can become as successful as her male counterparts.

Wise Advice:

The most important fact in today’s business world is that “People” really are everything when it comes to running a successful business.

Apart from the numerous things that entrepreneurship has taught me over 4 years one crucial thing I’ve learned and is a good advice for woman entrepreneurs is the importance of having the right people in your team. Success is always achieved when you have team work in your organisation where each and every one has ownership of their work. Teamwork is a crucial part of a business, as it is often necessary for colleagues to work well together, trying their best in any circumstance

It’s worth the extra effort to find the right employees, and vendors who believe in your company’s mission and passionately desire to contribute to it – not just those who want to punch the clock or get their share of profits. Our idea should always be solving real problems of people.

People really are everything in business, and the people you align yourself with will either buoy you up or weigh you down.

It’s the team which takes you ahead, cross milestones and achieve beyond expectations!