Labor laws

Pink Slips Massacre : Should Startup Employees Always Remain on Guard?

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Pink Slips Massacre : Should Startup Employees Always Remain on Guard?
Image credit: Shutterstock
Entrepreneur Staff
Former Staff, Entrepreneur India
3 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

A touted Indian e-commerce player Snapdeal’s decision to lay off 600 employees this week, has rattled the concepts of job security in the startup world. Industry experts have constantly believed that once funding slows down at a company, employee exits become the immediate after math.

Subramanyam S, Founder President and CEO of Ascent HR, spoke to Entrepreneur about this disturbing issue of the ecosystem which employees at startups should be prepared during their employment tenure.

According to Subramanyam, for startups or companies otherwise, the law remains identical and therefore there is a framework in place as far as India is concerned. “What distinguishes startups, which is also clear from the government’s end, that if your total strength is not above 100 employees, you don’t need to seek the go ahead from labor authority to dismiss people, what we call as retrenchment. This is now being considered to be extended to 300 employees,” he said.

Subramanyam has had close to two decades of experience in finance, legal, tax and business management, having worked in these areas in various corporate domains as a passionate professional before venturing to be an entrepreneur by setting up Ascent in the year 2002.

The Ubers and Olas of the world employ a majority of its workforce – which are the drivers – as independent professionals doing business and hence they do not fall under the definition of being employees.  These drivers don’t have perks that can be availed by employees, he said.

“The framework allows this kind of network and when there is this sort of an arrangement you cannot take the right away from the entrepreneur. Therefore the termination and dismissals are happening on those grounds at these companies,” he said.

Pink Slip Trauma

The pink slip scenario arises when someone is called and asked to leave along with a certain compensation, which is a practice followed in U.S. In India, the similar practice is followed Subramanyam said.

Most of the time layoffs are happening because people are also willing to leave based on some compensation terms. Therefore the churn in employment has been fine and hence it’s not a pink slip story is not comparable in India, he said.

The Labor Authority does not take up the issue as well unless there is an industry wide complaint, which in this case is not happening; Subramanyam feels.

Having said that, Subramanyam also noted that the startup ecosystem brings along with it a lot of perks such as work culture flexibility, flat hierarchy, opportunity to innovate which today employees cannot avail at typical 9-5 jobs. 

Apart from Snapdeal, companies like Zomato, Grofers and Flipkart have also had mass scale layoffs in the past.

More from Entrepreneur

Learn to be a better leader and develop successful marketing and branding strategies with Dr. Patti Fletcher's help.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Labor laws

Labor Costs May Soar for Entrepreneurs

Labor laws

Uber Driver Is Employee, Not Contractor, California Labor Commission Says

Trump & Business

What Do Trump's Proposed Labor Laws Mean for Small-Business Owners and Freelancers?